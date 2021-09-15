Win Geezer Butler CD Collections

WIN: Geezer Butler’s ‘Manipulation Of The Mind – The Complete Collection’ AND ‘The Very Best Of Geezer Butler’ on CD!
Collected together for the first time, ‘Manipulations Of The Mind – The Complete Collection’, assembles the entire solo works of founding Black Sabbath bassist and lyricist Geezer Butler across four CDs, available via BMG this coming July 30th. Also available on the same date is ‘The Very Best Of Geezer Butler’, a standalone CD that cherry-picks seventeen choice cuts from the boxset by Geezer himself. One lucky winner will win BOTH releases!
Details on ‘Manipulations Of The Mind – The Complete Collection’: Featuring the albums ‘Plastic Planet’ (1995), ‘Black Science’ (1997), and ‘Ohmwork’ (2005), with a bonus 4th disc of rare and largely unreleased material, ‘Manipulations Of The Mind’ shines the spotlight on a creative force who, as chief master of the heavy metal originators heavyweight bottom-end and the lyrics that gave voice to the monolithic riffs, didn’t rest on his laurels and created three solo albums of forward-thinking new music throughout those years. The 4th bonus disc is a treasure trove of unreleased demos, studio outtakes, single edits and three live tracks captured at the Majestic Theatre, Detroit, MI, February 1996, alongside the song ‘Beach Skeleton’, only previously heard on the Japanese edition of ‘Black Science’.
Pre-Order Links: Manipulations Of The Mind
I The Very Best Of Geezer Butler
I Both releasesTo enter simply name one artist on our new Tickets Directory.
Just send your ANSWER on an email with GEEZER BUTLER in the subject line to comps@music-news.com please include your NAME, EMAIL, ADDRESS & TWITTER HANDLE (if available).
It's that simple! Best of luck!
You can double your chances by liking & retweeting the competition on our Competitions Club page @competitionsC. Good luck & tag friends for extra entries.
For more competitions entries visit our network sites Film-News.co.uk
, Theatre-News.com and Game-News.co.uk.
Get the competitions delivered directly to you by signing up to our newsletter here.
Promoter Terms and conditions.