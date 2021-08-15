Win André Rieu ‘Together Again’ cinema tickets

COMING BACK TO CINEMASTHE BIGGEST MUSIC EVENT TO CELEBRATE BEING BACK TOGETHER WITH YOUR FRIENDS AND FAMILYANDRÉ RIEUTOGETHER AGAINVIENNA TO MEXICO CITY, NEW YORK TO SYDNEYWALTZING INTO CINEMAS28TH & 29TH AUGUSTTICKETS FROM ANDREINCINEMAS.COMThe ‘King of Waltz’ is back! For summer 2021, as silver screens finally open their doors, the biggest music cinema event returns as world renowned violinist André Rieu brings Together Again exclusively to a cinema near you, on 28th and 29th August for one weekend only.To celebrate André’s impending return to live performances, Together Again is an all-new spectacular of some of the maestro’s favourite performances and shows, from Sydney to Mexico City, Bucharest to New York, his favourite show tunes, operatic arias and dance numbers, guaranteed to bring back the much loved André magic.Speaking about the cinema event, Andre shares: “My orchestra and I cannot wait to perform for you live on stage again and see you smiling, kissing, singing, and dancing in front of us, happy and carefree! And very soon this will be possible!To shorten the wait and increase your anticipation, I am very excited to announce the release of this wonderful new concert film in your local cinemas. ‘Together Again’ is a wonderful and emotional reminder of how it was before the pandemic and how it will soon be again.Thank you for being my guest at this very special cinema event this summer, and see you soon, when my orchestra and I return to the UK & Ireland in 2022!”.Presented from his hometown of Maastricht, André reflects on the last year, his memories of performing around the world, and on looking forward to bringing new concerts to his fans globally. Speaking candidly with his son Pierre, André is also reunited with his beloved Johann Strauss Orchestra for the first time since the start of the pandemic.Comprising performances filmed in every corner of the globe, Together Again features some of classical music’s most recognisable songs, including Habanera & Manha De Carnaval live from São Paulo, The Rose recorded from Mainau in Germany, The Lonely Shepherd filmed in Bucharest, and a breath-taking universal compilation of the Blue Danube, encompassing different recordings from a selection of concerts throughout André’s unparalleled 40 year career.Starring guest sopranos including Carmen Monarcha, Mirusia Louwerse, Kimmy Skota and Carla Maffioletti, the show also includes celebrity guests Lou Bega and Los Del Rio.Together Again is the opportunity to get together with friends and family, to celebrate the magic of André as he performs with his Johann Strauss Orchestra from the comfort and safety of your local cinema.Through an incredible life with unparalleled achievement, André Rieu is the biggest classical music artist in the world right now. With over 40 million records sold worldwide and selling over 700,00 tickets each year – not to mention his annual Maastricht cinema shows continually breaking box office records – it’s no wonder he has been dubbed ‘the maestro of the masses’ by the New York Times.Produced and distributed by Piece of Magic Entertainment, Together Again follows the success of André Rieu: 70 Years Young and André Rieu: Magical Maastricht – Together In Music which screened in cinemas nationally in 2020.“In the event of tickets being unavailable at the winners chosen cinema, tickets will be allocated at the nearest cinema with tickets available. In the event of the winners chosen screening being sold out, tickets will be allocated for a screening on an alternative date. No cash or alternative prize available. Tickets are non-transferable. Seat location cannot be specified. Best available seats will be allocated by the cinema. The prize does not include the costs of travel, refreshments, or additional merchandise relating to the use of the prize. Any costs incurred during the redemption of the prize must be covered by the prize winner. Competition open to residents of England, Scotland and Wales only.”