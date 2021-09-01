Win El Misti’s self-titled debut album on double vinyl

If you listen carefully through the drizzle, something is happening. In a small historic Cheshire market town, sandwiched between North West England’s two musical power houses, Liverpool and Manchester, there lies a bar whose reputation looms mysteriously large in this part of the world. This place is Kash 22.People of all ages, from all walks of life, come here to let go of their troubles. Its beauty is in the inclusivity and intimate eclectic atmosphere. Within this creative space, a collective known as ‘El Misti’ has found a home. Their people gather here, and their heroes adorn the walls. The music was born here…and it all started with a song!After last year’s eponymous debut, El Misti return with their second album due out 26th July 2021. Despite turbulent times and ever-changing circumstances, ‘All is Lost’ marks a striking development in their sound and musicality.Of the new album, frontman Paddy Bleakley explains, “Completing a record is never an easy road, especially as directionless as everything seems to be right now, but the affinity and trust of this group of experienced, adventurous, and independently minded musicians was enough to anchor it through to its conclusion.”Watch the video for ‘Couldn’t God Damn Someone Else’ as a taster of what to expect here:To celebrate the album release El Misti are giving you the chance to win 1 of 3 copies of their self-titled debut album on stunning double vinyl.