Win Madeleine Peyroux reissue of 'Careless Love'

Acclaimed jazz vocalist Madeleine Peyroux is celebrating the reissue of her iconic album Careless Love, with the announcement of an extensive Careless Love Forever worldwide tour. In addition to the first US leg of the tour, eight UK shows have now been announced, kicking off November 9th at Edinburgh’s Usher Hall. See below for the full list of UK venues, and visit MadeleinePeyroux.com for ticket information.
.
.
Available August 27th, Craft Recordings’ deluxe reissue of Madeleine Peyroux’s Careless Love includes the acclaimed, original album, plus a previously unreleased live set, captured in its entirety in 2005 at Spain’s Festival de Jazz de Vitoria-Gasteiz. Careless Love will be available digitally, as a 2-CD set, and on 180-gram vinyl as a 3-LP set, housed in a triple gatefold jacket. Both physical editions include recently unearthed photos, captured during Careless Love’s original release, plus new liner notes from the GRAMMY® Award-winning journalist Ashley Kahn, who recently spoke to Peyroux about the making of the album and her triumphant performance in Spain. Available for pre-order today.
A limited pressing on translucent vinyl with black and gold marble will be available exclusively via the official Madeleine Peyroux and Craft Recordings webstores (1,000 available worldwide). Fans can get a first listen now with the instant grat. single, “Don’t Wait Too Long (live)” (stream/download here).
Careless Love was a commercial and critical success. In the US, the album sold more than 500,000 copies in its first year—hitting No.2 on Billboard’s Jazz chart and, eventually, earning a platinum certification both in the USA. Rivalling the sales of a pop record, the album was also a bestseller abroad, landing in the Top Ten in the UK, and earning Gold and Platinum certifications in Europe, South America, and China. From inspired interpretations of songs by Elliott Smith (“Between the Bars”), Leonard Cohen (“Dance Me to the End of Love”), and Hank Williams (“Weary Blues”), to more traditional fare made famous by Bessie Smith (“Don’t Cry Baby”), Billie Holiday (“No More,” “I’ll Look Around”), and Josephine Baker (“J’ai deux amours”), Careless Love offered something for every music fan. The album also included one original song, co-written by Jesse Harris (Norah Jones, Melody Gardot), “Don’t Wait Too Long.” The lilting, jazz-infused tune, in which Peyroux croons “If you think that time will change your ways/Don't wait too long” could have certainly served as a personal anthem. It also became her signature hit.
All About Jazz hailed Careless Love as “a moody, haunting masterpiece” and “a whale of a record. Peyroux’s voice is amazing—grainy, intimate, and unaffected.” No Depression noted that “a more self-defined Peyroux sound emerges—smooth, circling around midrange notes, energized, and built on her own smart reading of the lyric, not anyone else’s patterns.” The Guardian praised its “classily produced and coolly graceful set,” as well as its “intelligent choice of terrific songs.”
16 years later, Peyroux continues to record, perform, and challenge the confines of jazz through such albums as Half the Perfect World (2006), Standing on the Rooftop (2011), and The Blue Room (2013). In 2014, she released a career retrospective, Keep Me in Your Heart for a While: Best of Madeleine Peyroux, while in 2018, she released her latest collaboration with Larry Klein, Anthem.
NOVEMBER 2021
Tuesday 9th – Edinburgh, Usher Hall
Wednesday 10th – Gateshead, The Sage
Thursday 11th – Birmingham, Town Hall
Saturday 13th – Bexhill, De La Warr Pavilion
Sunday 14th – Cambridge, Corn Exchange
Tuesday 16th – London, Palladium
Thursday 18th – Bath, The Forum
Friday 19th – Manchester, Bridgewater Hall
