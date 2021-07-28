Win signed copies of The Other Times of Caroline Tangent Books

IF YOU COULD TRAVEL BACK IN TIME TO SEE ANY CONCERT, WHO WOULD YOU GO TO SEE?
"The cleverest, most ingenious, imaginative and mind-blowing book I have ever encountered" (GR Review)
From speculative fiction author, Ivan D Wainewright comes a new novel which asks the question “If you could travel back in time to see any concert, who would you go to see?” Woodstock ’69, maybe? David Bowie as Ziggy Stardust? Live Aid – but which one?! Or would you prefer a trip back to 1930s Paris to see Edith Piaf sing at Le Gerny’s with Django Reinhardt.
With a time machine, you could do all of them - an inexhaustible bucket-list.
The Other Times of Caroline Tangent is a story of time travel and music and how the invention of a time machine impacts the present day lives of Caroline Tangent and her husband, Jon. What begins as a hedonistic desire to travel back in time to see iconic gigs in history becomes more tense as the couple come to understand that Jon’s invention could change a devastating moment from their own past. And Caroline soon realises they don’t want the same outcome.
Until, on one trip to the past, one of them does something unthinkable which will change both their lives forever.
For fans of Matt Haig, Claire North and Audrey Niffenegger, the novel was published on May 17th, 2021. It is available as a paperback (£8.99 RRP) and eBook (£2.99) on Amazon, Hive, Apple Books, Waterstones and online bookstores, or it can be ordered from local bookshops.
About Ivan Wainewright: Ivan Wainewright lives in Kent with his partner, Sarah and their slightly neurotic rescue Staffie. Before that, he lived in North London, Leeds and Singapore. The Other Times of Caroline Tangent is his second novel. He can be contacted direct using @ivanwainewright
and ivanwainewright.comWe have THREE SIGNED COPIES copies to give away!
To enter simply name one artist on our new Tickets Directory.
Just send your ANSWER on an email with THE OTHER TIMES OF CAROLINE TANGENT in the subject line to comps@music-news.com please include your NAME, EMAIL, ADDRESS & TWITTER HANDLE (if available).
It's that simple! Best of luck!
You can double your chances by liking & retweeting the competition on our Competitions Club page @competitionsC. Good luck & tag friends for extra entries.
For more competitions entries visit our network sites Film-News.co.uk
, Theatre-News.com and Game-News.co.uk.
Get the competitions delivered directly to you by signing up to our newsletter here.
Promoter Terms and conditions.