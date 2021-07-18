Win dat Brass T-shirts

With their self-titled debut album gaining rave reviews Music News have teamed up with dat Brass to give away three lovely t-shirts!
This album is the culmination of 3 trips around the sun, featuring a raft of songs that were forged on stages and sticky floors all over the UK.
In early 2020, we retreated to the middle of nowhere to Giant Wafer studios, where we spent 10 days laying down the foundations of these 10 tracks with engineer & producer, Jess Camilleri. Each has a special place in our hearts, having all grown organically from simple ideas into the cacophonic fusion of sounds they are today. Packed with wall-to-wall lip-busters, our self-titled debut full-length album captures the energy of a live set, whilst using the opportunity of a studio to bring a unprecedented level of detail to the massive mix of jazz, dub, hip-hop, and DnB that we call our sonic home.
Both lyrically and instrumentally, the album reflects on the trappings of a tiny slice of fame, the relentlessness of the daily grind, and what it means to be successful in today’s music industry. We don’t shy away from your average love and party stories though - obviously done in true dB style with a fat scratch solo or trumpet hook to break things up. We’re so stoked to have some of our best mates collaborating with us on this record – frequent stage invaders Mandeep., Ble33, Rachel Kerry, and Dan Tarbuck all feature, with some guest production from Bristol don, Dr Meaker.
dB cut their teeth on the UK festival circuit and London clubs, evolving into a turbo-charged 10-piece hip-hop jazztronica outfit broadcasting reflective originals that show off the best in drum and brass. They rep an unholy number of horns on the front line, backed up by the tightest scratch DJ, sousaphone and drum rhythm section this side of the millennium. Every tune is layered with breathless improvisation, meaning dB have built a big reputation as pioneers of one of the freshest sounds London has to offer. They’ve opened up the Truth Stage at Glasto, sold out a hometown headline show at Jazz Cafe and supported the likes of Roni Size, Plastician, and DJ Yoda.
Check out the album here
.
Gigs: www.datbrass.com
