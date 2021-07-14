Win Jameson Rodgers EPs

iHeartRadio Music Awards Best New Country Artist nominee Jameson Rodgers is quickly cementing his place as one of country music’s most intriguing singer/songwriters. Not only does the Mississippi born, now Nashville native, currently find himself enjoying the success of his PLATINUM-certified debut US No. 1 hit “Some Girls” and the smash “Good Dogs” co-written with Hunter Phelps, Jake Mitchell, and Brent Anderson’- he now releases focus track “Cold Beer Calling My Name”, featuring label mate Luke Combs, to UK Country radio. Now this multi-talented 33-year-old is utilizing these powerful, addictive songs as the firm foundation for his new EP, “In It for the Money”- released 23rd April 2021.
It’s all a part of a journey that began in 2010, when Rodgers moved to Nashville and started laying the groundwork of his career at a myriad of open mic nights in Music City. Soon, Rodgers’ talent as a songwriter began to get noticed, as he co-penned Platinum-selling hits for Florida Georgia Line (Top 10 single “Talk You Out of It”) and Chris Lane (No. 1 smash “I Don’t Know About You”), along with “Camouflage Hat” on Jason Aldean’s most recent album 9 and the title track of Luke Bryan’s latest release “Born Here Live Here Die Here”.
In 2019, Rodgers found himself in arenas of screaming fans as an opener on Combs’ tour, only to find himself off the road in 2020 due to the pandemic. But it is this time that offered him the chance to create a new EP that takes bits and pieces of Rodgers’ truth and puts them together into a project in which a shy guy speaks loud about life and love and lessons learned.
As well as writing the EP, Rodgers decided to help Nashville live venues remain viable during COVID-19. In conjunction with local radio stations, he is hosting ‘Jameson Rodgers & Friends’ events at The Listening Room venue in Nashville with all proceeds going to MVAN, a coalition working to ensure no Nashville independent music venue closes its doors permanently due to the pandemic. Livestream Tickets for this are available here: https://listeningroomcafe.com .
ORDER “IN IT FOR THE MONEY” here. “IN IT FOR THE MONEY” TRACK LISTING: 1. Cold Beer Calling My Name (Jameson Rodgers/Brett Tyler/Hunter Phelps/Alysa Vanderhym) 2. Good Dogs (Jameson Rodgers/Hunter Phelps/Jake Mitchell/Brent Anderson) 3. Some Girls (Michael Hardy/Jake Mitchell/C.J. Solar) 4. In It for the Money (Jameson Rodgers/Jake Mitchell/Hunter Phelps/Brent Anderson) 5. Rolling Rock, Rolling Stones (Jameson Rodgers/Jake Mitchell/Smith Ahnquist/Hunter Phelps) 6. When You Think Of Mississippi (Jameson Rodgers/Smith Ahnquist/Jake Mitchell/Josh Miller) 7. Desert (Jameson Rodgers/Josh Miller/Jake Mitchell/Smith Ahnquist)