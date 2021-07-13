Win new Kitt Wakeley CDs

KITT WAKELEYALBUM“SYMPHONY OF SINNERS AND SAINTS”FEAT. JOE SATRIANIRELEASED 21ST MAY 2021“Playing guitar on Kitt’s new album has been a fun, exhilarating experience, and a musical challenge too. Kitt's huge, cinematic sound makes each one of his songs a powerful sonic journey- Joe SatrianiWith a fearless and adventurous approach to music, Oklahoma native - composer Kitt Wakeley - creates an electrifying amalgamation of orchestra, rock, EDM, and piano, resulting in an epic cinematic vibe that ignites both our emotion and imagination. His impressive accolades include: Indie Channel Music Hall of Fame Inductee 2021 and many more besides. When Wakeley isn't writing and recording for his own projects, he is in high demand producing pop, rock, and country tracks for other artists as well as producing TV & film soundtracks and trailers. His forthcoming album “Symphony of Sinners and Saints” promises fans an elevated orchestral musical experience and features two key track collaborations with rock guitar legend Joe Satriani. The album will be released on 21st May 2021.​Expanding on the use of live orchestration in Wakeley’s previous album, 2018’s “Midnight in Macedonia”, “Symphony of Sinners and Saints” is characteristically huge and, like it’s predecessor, includes the London’s Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO), recorded at London’s famed Abbey Road Studios, and conducted by Cliff Masterson (Little Mix, Kylie Minogue, Il Divo, Oasis.) This was a goal Kitt had set himself early on, he says: “I knew I wanted to do something bigger and better than the last project, which was with the Macedonian Orchestra and Choir. That gave me a lot of credibility with many of my peers. Therefore, I wanted to build on that momentum. So, I set goals and I mention them out loud in front of others. When I say I’m going to do something, I’m going to do it. It holds me accountable.”And do it, he did. Not only that, he also ‘raised the bar’ on his entire sound, elevating it, building on the ‘call and response’ between instruments and intensifying the writing and complexity of orchestration. The result is an album that boasts an intoxicating alchemic brew of orchestral music, rock and EDM, stunning composition, heavy guitar riffs, and thundering drums. Wakeley insists: If you like the big, epic cinematic sounds of movie scores and trailers, then my music is exactly what you’re looking for. It will motivate you, put you in suspense and it’s even made people cry during performances. One way or another, I’m going to appeal to your emotions.”“Symphony of Sinners and Saints” is the product of much time, love and perfectionism. As Wakeley says; “I agonize over every note... I don’t want the listener to get bored. I don’t want it to be stagnant, therefore, build ups, transitions, bridges, harmonies, call and responses, and the artistic purpose of the song can take several weeks.” It also features a stand-out musical collaboration with the best-selling instrumental rock guitarist of all time, Joe Satriani, who contributes to two tracks: “Conflicted” (first single) and “Forgive Me”. Wakeley insists Joe put his own unique and incredible stamp on the tracks, “He asked if it would be okay to take some creative liberties. And who am I to say no to Satriani? … What he came up with was pure Satriani magic.” Whilst this may be true, Satriani acknowledges Wakeley’s own musical genius by proclaiming the tracks “epic musical gems full of powerful emotions and sonic surprises…. I’m so happy I was able contribute to this stellar album”. Praise indeed.“Symphony of Sinners and Saints”: an epic orchestral magic, a cinematic musical journey through a gamut of emotions and senses - and so much more besides.A concert launch event for “Symphony of Sinners and Saints” is to take place in The U.S. in Oklahoma on May 22nd 2021 at the OKC Civic CenterTrack List:1. Wicked Ways2. Sinners and Saints3. Forgive Me feat. Joe Satriani4. Hello Again5. Conflicted feat. Joe Satriani6. No Apologies7. Requiem of the Fallen8. End of My Journey9. You Gave Me Wings10. Echoes of Amadeus