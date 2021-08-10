Win The Collected Works Of Jim Morrison

We have copies of THE COLLECTED WORKS OF JIM MORRISON to give away to three lucky winners, courtesy of HarperCollins Publishers—an almost 600-page anthology of the writings of the late poet and iconic Doors’ front man. Created in collaboration with Morrison’s estate and inspired by a posthumously discovered list entitled “Plan for Book,” this landmark publication is the definitive opus of his creative output—and the book he intended to publish.
Throughout, a compelling mix of 160 visual components accompanies the text: an abundance of previously unpublished material, including excerpts from his 28 privately held notebooks, with numerous examples written in his hand. An array of personal images and commentary on the work by Morrison himself rounds out this highly collectible volume, which includes a foreword by Tom Robbins, introduction and notes by Morrison’s close friend Frank Lisciandro, and a prologue by Morrison’s sister, Anne Morrison Chewning. The book will be available in the UK on 10th June 2021 (RRP £40), wherever books are sold.
With a foreword by Tom Robbins, an introduction and notes by longtime Morrison friend, photographer, and filmmaker Frank Lisciandro that provide insight to the work, and a prologue by Morrison’s sister Anne Morrison Chewning, this remarkable collector’s item includes:
• Complete self-published poems and writings such as “The New Creatures”; “The Lords: Notes on Vision”; “An American Prayer”; “Ode to LA while thinking of Brian Jones, Deceased”
• Published and unpublished song lyrics, with numerous examples in Morrison’s hand
• Published and unpublished work and a vast array of notebook writings such as “The Anatomy
of Rock,” “The Celebration of the Lizard,” “Dry Water,” “The American Night,” and “Tape Noon”
• The Paris notebook, believed to be Morrison’s final journal, reproduced at full reading size, as well as excerpts from the journal he kept during his infamous Miami trial in 1970
This beautifully produced, oversized hardcover, designed by Michael Bierut and Jonny Sikov of Pentagram, is not only the most comprehensive book of Morrison’s work ever published, it is immersive, giving readers insight to the creative process of and offering access to the musings and observations of an artist whom the poet Michael McClure called “one of the finest, clearest spirits of our times.”
The accompanying audiobook makes available for the first time the full recording of Morrison’s last poetry recording session at the Village Recorder on his twenty-seventh birthday in 1970. A complete transcript of the poems Jim read during the session is in the book as well.
You can buy on Amazon here
.We have THREE copies to give away!
To enter simply name one artist on our new Tickets Directory.
Just send your ANSWER on an email with THE COLLECTED WORKS OF JIM MORRISON in the subject line to comps@music-news.com please include your NAME, EMAIL, ADDRESS & TWITTER HANDLE (if available).
It's that simple! Best of luck!
You can double your chances by liking & retweeting the competition on our Competitions Club page @competitionsC. Good luck & tag friends for extra entries.
For more competitions entries visit our network sites Film-News.co.uk
, Theatre-News.com and Game-News.co.uk.
Get the competitions delivered directly to you by signing up to our newsletter here.
Promoter Terms and conditions.