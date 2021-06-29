Win Berkmann’s Pop Miscellany

Berkmann’s Pop MiscellanySex, Drugs and Cars in Swimming Poolsby Marcus BerkmannPublished on 3rd June by Little, Brown in Hardback, £14.99• Did Ozzy Osbourne really urinate on the Alamo?• What actually happened at Keith Moon's 21st birthday party at the Holiday Inn in Flint, Michigan?• Why does Bono always wear sunglasses?• Which notable guitarist has unfeasibly tiny hands?• Which Britpop star was forced to wear lederhosen as a child?• Who said, 'The majority of pop stars are compete idiots in every respect'? And was she wrong?Marcus Berkmann was for many years the pop critic of the Spectator. He's also the author of the bestselling Berkmann's Cricket Miscellany, concentrating on the ridiculous true stories and the weird characters of that most eccentric of sports. Here he combines the two, in a wildly entertaining ride through the galloping absurdities of pop, from Elvis Presley's real hair colour, through Janet Jackson’s more intimate piercings, to Courtney Love's hatred of cheese. There's sex, there's drugs, there's violence, there's even a little rock 'n' roll from time to time. But mainly there are vital questions, now finally answered.Marcus Berkmann has spent more than thirty years sitting in front of various television screens swearing at incompetent England batsmen. In his leisure time he has written columns on sport for Punch, the Independent on Sunday and the Daily Express. He is a regular contributor to Private Eye and was the Spectator's pop music critic for over twenty years. His books include Rain Men: The Madness of Cricket, Zimmer Men: The Trials and Tribulations of the Ageing Cricketer, Fatherhood: The Truth and A Matter of Facts: The Insider's Guide to Quizzing.