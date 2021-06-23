Win Eurovision 2021 The Album CDs

You can’t keep a universally loved pop music competition down and Eurovision 2021 is BACK. Not quite the behemoth as usual due to you-know-what, but the extravaganza we all know and love will return to our TV screens on 22 May.
And, as ever, there will be a CD featuring all the acts from the semi finals and beyond so you can familiarise yourself with the eclectic and flamboyant smorgasbord of Euro-fabness before the Big Day.
The album is already available digitally along with a must-have karaoke version. A 2CD format is released on 23rd April with a 3 DVD set released on the 25th June.
The Eurovision Song Contest 2021 will take place in Rotterdam at The Ahoy venue. The Dutch city was due to host the Contest in 2020 before the event was cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. (The first time the contest has been cancelled in it’s history). The Semi-Finals will take place on 18 and 20 May 2021. The Grand Final taking place on 22 May 2021. A total of 39 countries are set to compete, including 26 acts who were set to perform at Eurovision 2020.
The theme this year is “Open Up” which was originally chosen for last year’s cancelled event. A generally ambiguous title, the organisers explain: “Feel the freedom to complete the slogan in your own way. We found it was important to choose a theme that reflects the spirit of our times. With the slogan we warmly invite people to open up to others, to different opinions, each other’s stories and of course to each other’s music,”
The Semi Finals will be broadcast on 18 and 20 May on BBC Four. The Grand Final will be broadcast on 22 May on BBC One and also on BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds.
