Win The PAPERBOY® light hybrid eBike!

⦿ In US factory-specification the PAPERBOY® has 500W max, power output, a 20mph top speed and is Class 1 ebike compliant. In UK factory-specification the PAPERBOY® has 250W max. power output, a 25kph top speed and is EAPC compliant.
⦿ the PAPERBOY®'s versatile KT LCD3 display / meter offers 5 modes of assistance plus"Cruise Control" and 6kph "Walk / Push Power Assistance".
⦿ the PAPERBOY® is stealthy by design. The bulky power-pack's hidden in the down-tube, so no-one can see it's powered.
⦿ In UK spec. get 50+ miles / 80+ km of assistance from a single charge in mode 3. (Assisted range is dependent upon factors including rider weight, gradient / elevation, temperature and riding style.) the PAPERBOY®'s 21-speed gears ensure that, even when the battery's depleted, you can continue to ride all day, whatever the gradient / elevation - something ebikes with just one or only a few gears simply don't enable a typical rider to do.
⦿ Powerful Tektro 160 disk brakes are fitted as standard to the PAPERBOY® for added safety. Sign-up
Incorporated in England in 1984, Elite was originally a leading developer and publisher of ground-breaking games for the Sinclair Spectrum and Commodore 64 home computer systems. In 1986, published the home computer versions of Paperboy®, a coin-op from American arcade game legends Atari® Games. The home computer versions of PAPERBOY® topped the UK game charts for a then record breaking 3 months. Today Elite is a highly specialised developer and publisher of game software products for handheld, mobile and wireless systems and a designer and developer of hardware devices including the Recreated ZX Spectrum and the PAPERBOY® eBike.
Inspired by others, we too set out to deliver a stealthy electric bike. Having searched the globe, studied countless candidates, we’ve finally found it ... the PAPERBOY®. One of the sleekest and best concealed e-bikes we’ve seen yet. What we wanted was the feel of a traditional hybrid road bike, infused with 21st century tech. We too hid the bulky powerpack and the messy wires right inside the downtube. Then we went further, increasing the battery capacity by 50% and adding 21-speed gears. the PAPERBOY®’s a lightweight eBike that rides just like a traditional hybrid road bike. This is our interpretation of 21st century active transport. Simple and sustainable. the PAPERBOY® is set for manufacture.We have one unit of the PAPERBOY®: Light Hybrid eBike With Gaming Roots to give away to one very lucky reader!
