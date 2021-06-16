Win Mick Fleetwood & Friends CD/Blu-Ray Mediabook

MICK FLEETWOOD & FRIENDS CELEBRATE THE MUSIC OF PETER GREEN AND THE EARLY YEARS OF FLEETWOOD MACOUT ON PHYSICAL FORMATS FRIDAY 30TH APRIL 2021 VIA BMGOn February 25, 2020, mere days before the first case of COVID-19 was discovered in the UK, as the ongoing pandemic necessitated the suspension of modern society, a very special concert took place at the legendary Palladium in London celebrating the songs of Peter Green and the original incarnation of Fleetwood Mac.The audience at that sold out show witnessed something unique at what would be the last live concert anyone would attend until further notice. This show also now takes on a particularly poignant meaning, with the unfortunate passing of Peter Green in July 2020.The players gathered were an all-star cast and all of the musicians present that night had a deep and frequently far-fetched, cosmic connection to the songs.This music had changed their lives, impelled them to play, and for one of them, inspired the formation of their now very famous band. This music has continued to rouse and arouse, and that night, on the verge of an historically dark and sobering moment in human history, it was given a glorious observance.The participants that night included Neil Finn, Noel Gallagher, Billy Gibbons, David Gilmour, Kirk Hammett, John Mayall, Christine McVie, Jeremy Spencer, Zak Starkey, Pete Townshend, Steven Tyler and Bill Wyman. Legendary producer Glyn Johns joined as the executive sound producer and the house band featured Mick Fleetwood himself along with Dave Bronze, Jonny Lang, Andy Fairweather Low, Ricky Peterson and Rick Vito.Mick Fleetwood, who curated the list of artists performing, said:“The concert was a celebration of those early blues days where we all began, and it’s important to recognize the profound impact Peter and the early Fleetwood Mac had on the world of music. Peter was my greatest mentor and it gave me such joy to pay tribute to his incredible talent. I was honoured to be sharing the stage with some of the many artists Peter has inspired over the years and who share my great respect for this remarkable musician. ‘Then Play On’...”TracklistingAct I1. Rolling Man (feat. Rick Vito)2. Homework (feat. Jonny Lang)3. Doctor Brown (feat. Billy Gibbons)4. All Your Love (feat. John Mayall)5. Rattlesnake Shake (feat. Billy Gibbons & Steven Tyler)6. Stop Messin’ Round (feat. Christine McVie)7. Looking For Somebody (feat. Christine McVie)8. Sandy Mary (feat. Jonny Lang)9. Love That Burns (feat. Rick Vito)10. The World Keep Turning (feat. Noel Gallagher)11. Like Crying (feat. Noel Gallagher)12. No Place To Go (feat. Rick Vito)13. Station Man (feat. Pete Townshend) Act II1. Man Of The World (feat. Neil Finn)2. Oh Well (Pt.1) (feat. Billy Gibbons & Steven Tyler)3. Oh Well (Pt.2) (feat. David Gilmour)4. Need Your Love So Bad (feat. Jonny Lang)5. Black Magic Woman (feat. Rick Vito)6. The Sky Is Crying (feat. Jeremy Spencer)7. I Can’t Hold Out (feat. Jeremy Spencer)8. The Green Manalishi (With The Two Prong Crown) (feat. Billy Gibbons & Kirk Hammett)9. Albatross (feat. David Gilmour)10. Shake Your Moneymaker (group finale)