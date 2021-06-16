COMPETITION

Win a Board Game Bundle By Ginger Fox

Ends: 16 June 2021

Beat Boredom with This Board Game Bundle By Ginger Fox!


Enter for the chance to win:


1x Taskmaster Board Game £19.99 from Smyths, 1x Corks £14.99 from Amazon & 1x Catchphrase card game £7.99 from Amazon.


Taskmaster Board Game


Based on Dave’s number one entertainment show hosted by the mountainous Greg Davies and his assistant Little Alex Horne, Taskmaster the Board Game brings the very essence of this popular show to the comfort of your own home.


Corks


Have you got what it takes to hold aloft the golden cork. Corks is a fantastic family party game that you can play with up to 14 people. 


Catchphrase card game


Say what you see in this fast-paced family card Game based on the hit TV show Catchphrase.



To enter simply name one artist on our new Tickets Directory.

Just send your ANSWER on an email with GINGER FOX in the subject line to comps@music-news.com please include your NAME, EMAIL, ADDRESS & TWITTER HANDLE (if available).

It's that simple! Best of luck!

Promoter Terms and conditions.

