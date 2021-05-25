Win NOW 108 and NOW 08 sets

Music has remained a constant in these rollercoaster times, continuing to be played loudly and proudly. The pandemic has seen growth in the recorded music industry and NOW That’s What I Call Music! 108 features the biggest chart-topping hits the nation just can’t get enough of.
As a bonus, NOW That’s What I Call Music! 8 is being re-released for the first-time since 1986, full of classic sing-along hits, still as popular today as they were 35 years ago.
Included in NOW 108, the first numbered compilation of the year, is Disney star Olivia Rodrigo with her chart-topping single drivers license, the longest running UK number 1 debut single in 15 years; Dua Lipa’s We’re Good and Harry Style’s Golden both 2021 Grammy winners for Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance respectively. Joining them on this jam-packed compilation is Billie Eilish’s Therefore I Am, Miley Cyrus’ Midnight Sky along with Anne-Marie x KSI x Digital Farm Animals’ Don’t play.
Now That’s What I Call Music! 8, first released in 1986, is a time capsule of some of the finest eighties tracks to sing along to, it captures a time when the chart was a musical mix and legends were born. Taking us on a journey back to the eighties the compilation includes, Duran Duran’s Notorious, RUN DMC feat. Aerosmith’s Walk This Way and Grace Jones’ I’m Not Perfect (But I’m Perfect For You), as well as; The Communards With Sarah Jane Morris’ Don't Leave Me This Way, Peter Gabriel & Kate Bush’s Don't Give Up and Cameo’s classic hit Word Up!
Whether your preference is for Miley Cyrus, the Pet Shop Boys, Kim Wilde or Harry Styles NOW That’s What I Call Music has the perfect soundtrack for spring days and Easter holidays!
NOW 108 TRACK LIST
CD 1:
1. Olivia Rodrigo - drivers license
2. Miley Cyrus - Midnight Sky
3. Harry Styles - Golden
4. Dua Lipa - We're Good
5. Jason Derulo feat. Adam Levine - Lifestyle
6. The Weeknd - Save Your Tears
7. Glass Animals - Heat Waves
8. Billie Eilish - Therefore I Am
9. P!nk + Willow Sage Hart - Cover Me In Sunshine
10. Shane Codd - Get Out My Head
11. RAYE & Rudimental - Regardless
12. Ava Max - My Head & My Heart
13. HVME - Goosebumps
14. Riton x Nightcrawlers feat. Mufasa & Hypeman - Friday (Dopamine Re-Edit)
15. ATB, Topic & A7S - Your Love (9PM)
16. Tiësto - The Business
17. Lana Del Rey - Let Me Love You Like A Woman
18. James Arthur - Train Wreck
19. Passenger - Sword From The Stone (Gingerbread Mix)
20. Liam Gallagher - All You're Dreaming Of
21. The Killers - My Own Soul’s Warning
22. YUNGBLUD & Machine Gun Kelly - acting like that
23. Nathan Evans - Wellerman - Sea Shanty
CD 2:
1. Miley Cyrus feat. Dua Lipa - Prisoner
2. Ariana Grande - 34+35
3. Anne-Marie x KSI x Digital Farm Animals - Don't Play
4. Shawn Mendes & Justin Bieber - Monster
5. The Kid LAROI - WITHOUT YOU
6. Lil Tjay & 6LACK - Calling My Phone
7. Nathan Dawe x Little Mix - No Time For Tears
8. Jason Derulo x Nuka - Love Not War (The Tampa Beat)
9. Cardi B - Up
10. Doja Cat - Streets
11. Clean Bandit feat. iann dior - Higher
12. James Hype & HARLEE - Afraid
13. Navos - Believe Me
14. Jennifer Lopez - In The Morning
15. Lady Gaga - 911
16. Kylie Minogue & Dua Lipa - Real Groove (Studio 2054 Remix)
17. Sophie Ellis-Bextor - Crying At The Discotheque
18. Steps - To The Beat Of My Heart
19. Sabrina Carpenter - Skin
20. Sam Smith - Kids Again
21. Years & Years - It's A Sin
22. Celeste - A Little Love
