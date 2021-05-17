Win signed vinyl copies of A Yacht Named Sue by Eliot Kennedy

WIN! Signed copies of A Yacht Named Sue, the debut album from songwriter to the stars Eliot Kennedy, up for grabs!ELIOT KENNEDY NEW ALBUM “A YACHT NAMED SUE”Songwriter to Stars Puts His Heart on the RecordEliot Kennedy, the mastermind behind pop’s hit parade, has released a new single, A Love of Your Own.The cover of the ‘70s soul classic by The Average White Band features on Kennedy’s deeply personal first album, A Yacht Named Sue, written and produced in lockdown.Known as the ‘songwriter to the stars’, Kennedy’s hits, co-written with his song writing partner Bryan Adams, include Baby When You’re Gone featuring Mel C, the title song to Celine Dion’s massive album, Let’s Talk About Love, and Never Gonna Break My Faith with Aretha Franklin and Mary J Blige, which won a Grammy.Eliot said: “My first album is the story of my life, so it’s 25 years in the making. I included the cover of A Love of Your Own, because I wanted the album to be an honest statement of who I am. Sometimes someone has already written the song that you are trying to write.”A Love of Your Own is from the album Soul Searching by The Average White Band, widely regarded as one of the best soul and funk bands in the history of music.The new single also features an exclusive new track written by Eliot, Turn out the Stars.Eliot is known for developing the careers of major boy and girl bands. His first no.1 hit was Take That’s Everything Changes, co-written with Gary Barlow. His first global hit was the Spice Girls’ Say You’ll Be There. He has written and produced for S Club, Five, Blue and Billy Piper. Picture of You for Boyzone won an Ivor Novello. Eliot also worked as a Talent Director on ITV’s The X-Factor, where he mentored finalists in the show, and has written smash-hit Broadway musicals.A Yacht Named Sue, inspired by the Yacht rock genre from the mid-1970s and early ‘80s epitomised by Hall & Oates, Foreigner and Michael Macdonald, is the first time that the producer and songwriter has stepped into the spotlight himself.Eliot said: “My album is full of emotional statements and moments from my life. I didn’t see the point in making it, unless it was true and emotional and had the potential to really connect with people.”Many of his global hits have been produced in Steelworks Studios in Sheffield. A proud Yorkshire man, the music video for A Love of Your Own was filmed on Hunmanby Gap beach near Filey, showcasing the beautiful Yorkshire coastline.A Yacht Named Sue, Eliot Kennedy’s debut album, is out now.