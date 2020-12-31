Win Justin Bieber NYE Livestream Tickets!

JUSTIN BIEBER ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL AIRINGS FOR ARENA-SIZED’ NEW YEAR’S LIVESTREAM CONCERT PRESENTED BY T-MOBILEJustin Bieber is teaming up with T-Mobile to kick off the New Year with his first full-length, live concert since 2017! In addition to the initial airing live on Thursday, December 31 starting at 10:15 p.m. ET, fans globally will also have access to two additional re-airings on Friday, January 1 at 5 a.m.ET/7 p.m. JST/9 p.m. AEDT, and 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. GMT/9 p.m. CET.Bieber is pulling out all the stops to help fans ring in the New Year: an incredible 5-piece band, the dynamic crew of dancers who have performed with him since 2010’s My World Tour, a state-of-the-art light show, a newly-designed stage, and an iconic location that is guaranteed to make this a one-of-a-kind concert experience.T-Mobile customers can score free access to the livestream concert through the T-Mobile Tuesdays app or by heading to www.JustinBieberNYE.com now, while everyone else can purchase access for $25 to the unforgettable experience atwww.JustinBieberNYE.com. T-Mobile customers and purchasers are able to watch all three show airings."I've worked with T-Mobile for a long time — they’re such a fun brand, and we’re working on more surprises to watch out for during this special night,” said Justin Bieber. “I can’t wait to partner on this epic New Year’s Eve concert with them, and give everyone a safe way to kick 2020 out the door, together."After closing out 2020 with three smash singles — “Holy,” with Chance The Rapper, “Lonely” with benny blanco, and “Monster” with Shawn Mendes — Justin Bieber reigns as one of the biggest artists in the world: the #1 artist on YouTube with 60 million subscribers, the #2 artist on Spotify global with over 65 million monthly listeners, over 200 million in combined U.S. radio audience per week, and three Grammy nominations and an American Music Award for his 2020 album Changes."Bieber is pulling out all the stops to help fans ring in the New Year: an incredible 5-piece band, the dynamic crew of dancers who have performed with him since 2010’s My World Tour, a state-of-the-art light show, a newly-designed stage, and an iconic location that is guaranteed to make this a one-of-a-kind concert experience."