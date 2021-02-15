Win Berlin 'Strings Attached' 4x CD Box Set

One of the 1980’s Most Iconic Bands, Berlin, Return with Strings Attached to Take Your Breath AwayNearly 40 years after the release of the track with which they have become synonymous, the Los Angeles-based synth pop group, Berlin, return with an album of their classic tracks…with strings attached. Working with a full philharmonic orchestra, Strings Attached sees the band revisit some of their classic tracks, from their formation in the early 1980s through to today, including, of course, the iconic theme to the movie, Top Gun, Take My Breath Away. Featuring the classic line-up of Terri Nunn, John Crawford and David Diamond, Strings Attached is perfect for both existing fans of one of the most legendary bands of the 80s and those who are being introduced for the first time.Founded by bassist John Crawford, singer Terri Nunn, and keyboard player David Diamond, Berlin made its first national impression with the provocative single Sex (I'm A...) from the gold-selling debut EP, Pleasure Victim in 1982. The group was filled out by guitarist Rick Olsen, keyboard player Matt Reid, and drummer Rob Brill. Berlin's first full-length LP was the gold Love Life in 1984. In 1985, the group was pared down to a trio of Crawford, Nunn, and Brill. Berlin topped the charts around the world in 1986 with the single Take My Breath Away, the love theme from the Tom Cruise movie Top Gun, a track which won an Academy Award, a Golden Globe and which has cemented itself as one of the most memorable songs featured in a film of all time.Nunn left for a solo career in 1987, and Crawford and Brill teamed up in the Big F. In 1999, the band reunited to record some new studio material and also performed a concert, which, along with the new songs, was released as 2000's Berlin Live: Sacred and Profane. This was followed a year later by a flurry of recording sessions that included co-writing tracks with Billy Corgan, among others. The end result, Voyeur, was their first full-length studio release in over 15 years and has since seen the band rejuvenated, releasing three further albums – 4Play (2005); Animal (2013) and Transcendance (2019). Strings Attached is both a time for fans to reflect on Berlin’s extraordinary career and to look forward to more new music from a band who continue to reinvent themselves.