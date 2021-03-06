Win Sades Spirits Gaming Headset

Sades Spirits:
Spirits gaming headset is equipped with 50mm speakers and offers an incredible stereo sound for both games and music, delivering a clear, crisp and rich sound. Fully immerse yourself in the flying bullets, footsteps and all audible effects in your game play.
Weighing only 220g, Spirits is equipped with an adjustable headband and soft skin-friendly leather earmuffs, making it super comfortable headset to wear for long gaming sessions.
The on-ear controls enable the user to easily adjust the volume and mute the microphone when required at the simple touch of a button, allowing you to adjust on-the-fly without pulling you away from the game.
Suitable for all 3.5mm interface devices and supporting the PS4 / XBOX ONE ( 2015 Version ) / Laptop / Mobile Devices / VR / Nintendo Switch. The Y-cable (Adapter cable) is ready for connecting the PC. *Please note the Xbox One controllers require the Adapter (not included)
Available for £26.99 from Amazon.co.uk
.To enter simply name one artist on our new Tickets Directory.
Just send your ANSWER on an email with SADES SPIRITS in the subject line to comps@music-news.com please include your NAME, EMAIL, ADDRESS & TWITTER HANDLE (if available).
It's that simple! Best of luck!
You can double your chances by liking & retweeting the competition on our Competitions Club page @competitionsC. Good luck & tag friends for extra entries.
For more competitions entries visit our network sites Film-News.co.uk
, Theatre-News.com and Game-News.co.uk.
Get the competitions delivered directly to you by signing up to our newsletter here.
Promoter Terms and conditions.