Win Modern Romance 'Their Greatest Tracks' CDs

Modern Romance 'Their Greatest Tracks'Nub Music/The OrchardRelease: 4 December 2020Modern Romance are a popular Latin American-influenced band (Salsa Pop), active since 1981 in the UK. Original band members who enjoyed success with the band from the first hit, ‘Everybody Salsa’, included David Jaymes (Bass), Robbie Jaymes (brother of David and Keyboard player), John Du Prez (trumpets and horns), Andy Kyriacou (drums) and later, Michael J. Mullins (lead vocalist 1982-85).Between 1981 and 1983 the group had a string of UK hits including 'Everybody Salsa' (No. 12), 'Ay Ay Ay Ay Moosey' (No. 10), 'Queen of the Rapping Scene / Nothing Ever Goes the Way You Plan' (No. 37), 'Cherry Pink and Apple Blossom White' (No. 15), 'Best Years of Our Lives' (No. 4), 'High Life' (No. 8), 'Don't Stop That Crazy Rhythm' (No. 14), and 'Walking in the Rain' (No. 7 - went on to become one of the highest selling singles of the year). Two albums also entered the top 50 in 1983. Modern Romance made a total of 13 appearances on Top Of The Pops.They band were huge in Europe and Japan, also achieving a No. 1 hit in the Far East with their single 'Walking in the Rain'. The album 'Adventures in Clubland' (1981) hit No. 1 in Venezuela, earning them a Gold Disc.Andy Kyriacou took over lead vocals in 1999 and has been at the helm ever since. The band’s resurgence was buoyed by the ‘Best Years of Our Lives’ track being featured in the very first Shrek movie. The band continue to perform at festivals and Retro events all over Europe.This album features many of their hits including ‘Best Years of Our Lives’, ‘Ay Ay Ay Ay Moosey’, ‘Everybody Salsa’ & ‘Cherry Pink and Apple Blossom White’, as well as new songs, ‘Rhythm Is My Lover’, ‘Come To Me’ & ‘Mi Chica Latina.’Andy is currently working on a book, transcribing the diaries he kept in the 80’s which will be published through Agent Fox Media in 2021, (approximately August/September), to coincide with the 40-year anniversary of the first Modern Romance single, ‘Everybody Salsa’. The book will feature some great references to other 80’s acts, funny little stories will be retold, and there will also be the obligatory “interesting reading” one should expect from a book written by a member of a high profile 80’s pop band, drawing from a very honest diary. Say no more!!Before that, an album “Their Greatest Tracks” will be released on 4th December once more through Nub Music which will also feature 6 new songs.