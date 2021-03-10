Win NOW 100 Hits 60s No.1s & NOW 100 Hits The Legends CDs

NOW 100 HITS SERIES RETURNS WITH TWO JAM PACKED COMPILATIONS TO HAVE YOU GLOWING WITH NOSTALIA THIS WINTER
NOW Music release NOW 100 Hits 60s No.1s and NOW 100 Hits The Legends, two compilations that are set to bring a little bit of fun and nostalgia into the Nation’s households this winter.
NOW 100 Hits 60s No.1s will transport listeners back to the swinging sixties and give everyone a chance to release their inner mod, rocker or hipster. With four discs of 100 Number One classic gems, it will remind us all of a revolutionary decade where no matter your music taste there was something for everyone - rock, pop, blues, funk and soul, from Elvis Presley to Cilla Black, Tom Jones to Frank Sinatra and Shirley Bassey to Cliff Richard. NOW 100 Hits 60s No.1s includes many much-loved icons who paved the way for artists of today including: The Supremes’ Baby Love, The Beach Boys’ Good Vibrations, Engelbert Humperdinck’s The Last Waltz, Sonny & Cher’s I Got You Babe to Frank Sinatra’s Strangers In The Night, Marvin Gaye’s Heard It Through The Grapevine and Dusty Springfield’s You Don’t have To Say You Love Me.
Speaking of musical icons, NOW Music have hand-picked 100 artists that have transcended through decades of popular music to become true legends. NOW 100 Hits The Legends is a full blown celebration of the artists we all love that have crossed the generations - artists we have danced too, sung too, cried too, loved too and have made many memories too. This is a compilation for everyone to enjoy with legendary artists and their legendary singles, from George Michael’s Faith, Aretha Franklin’s Respect, Stevie Wonder’s For Once In My Life to Bob Dylan’s Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door, Dolly Parton’s Jolene and Kate Bush’s Wuthering Heights to name just a few. This track list really does rejoice in the who’s who of the music industry.
So, no matter your musical taste, these compilations will have you singing your heart out. They will certainly bring back a few memories and will also provide the backdrop to new ones too. Let NOW Music bring a little bit of joy into your home, we may have been locked inside for most of the year, but we can still keep singing and dancing with our friends and family and even on our own.
NOW 100 Hit’s 60s No.1s Tracklist:
CD ONE:
01. The Animals - House Of The Rising Sun
02. Marvin Gaye - I Heard It Through The Grapevine
03. The Supremes - Baby Love
04. The Beach Boys - Good Vibrations
05. Roy Orbison - Oh, Pretty Woman
06. Four Tops - Reach Out I’ll Be There
07. Tom Jones - It’s Not Unusual
08. Love Affair - Everlasting Love
09. Sonny & Cher - I Got You Babe
10. Scott McKenzie - San Francisco (Be Sure To Wear Flowers In Your Hair)
11. Elvis Presley - Return To Sender
12. Roger Miller - King Of The Road
13. Fleetwood Mac - Albatross
14. Frank Sinatra - Strangers In The Night
15. Dusty Springﬁeld - You Don’t Have To Say You Love Me
16. The Righteous Brothers - You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’
17. Gary Puckett and The Union Gap - Young Girl
18. Desmond Dekker & The Aces - Israelites
19. The Foundations - Baby Now That I’ve Found You
20. Sandie Shaw - (There’s) Always Something There To Remind Me
21. The Equals - Baby, Come Back
22. The Spencer - Davis Group Keep On Running
23. Small Faces - All Or Nothing
24. The Byrds - Mr. Tambourine Man
25. Gerry & The Pacemakers - You’ll Never Walk Alone
CD TWO:
01. Roy Orbison - Only The Lonely (Know The Way I Feel)
02. Jim Reeves - Distant Drums
03. The Shadows - Apache
04. Elvis Presley - Wooden Heart
05. The Searchers - Needles And Pins
06. Helen Shapiro - Walkin’ Back To Happiness
07. The Marcels - Blue Moon
08. Cliff Richard & The Shadows - The Young Ones
09. Johnny Kidd & The Pirates - Shakin’ All Over
10. Ricky Valance - Tell Laura I Love Her
11. Anthony Newley - Do You Mind?
12. Jimmy Jones - Good Timin’
13. Adam Faith - Poor Me
14. Johnny Preston - Running Bear
15. Lonnie Donegan & His Group - My Old Man’s A Dustman
16. The Everly Brothers - Walk Right Back
17. Shirley Bassey - Reach For The Stars
18. Frankie Vaughan - Tower Of Strength
19. Frank Iﬁeld - I Remember You
20. Billy J Kramer & The Dakotas - Bad To Me
21. Brian Poole & The Tremeloes - Do You Love Me?
22. The Bachelors - Diane
23. Jackie Trent - Where Are You Now My Love
24. Anthony Newley - Why
25. The Tremeloes - Silence Is Golden
CD THREE:
01. The Walker Brothers - The Sun Ain’t Gonna Shine (Anymore)
02. Thunderclap Newman - Something In The Air
03. Bobbie Gentry - I’ll Never Fall In Love Again
04. Georgie Fame - The Ballad Of Bonnie & Clyde
05. Esther & Abi Ofarim - Cinderella Rockefella
06. Marmalade - Ob-La-Di Ob-La-Da
07. The Scaffold - Lily The Pink
08. Cliff Richard - Congratulations
09. Sandie Shaw - Puppet On A String
10. Tom Jones - Green Green Grass Of Home
11. The Troggs - With A Girl Like You
12. The Spencer Davis Group - Somebody Help Me
13. The Shadows - Foot Tapper
14. Cilla Black - Anyone Who Had A Heart
15. The Hollies - I’m Alive
16. Floyd Cramer - On The Rebound
17. The Honeycombs - Have I The Right
18. Tommy James & The Shondells - Mony Mony
19. The Overlanders - Michelle
20. Engelbert Humperdinck - The Last Waltz
21. Georgie Fame & The Blue Flames - Getaway
22. Long John Baldry - Let The Heartaches Begin
23. Dave Dee, Dozy, Beaky, Mick & Tich - The Legend Of Xanadu
24. Crazy World Of Arthur Brown - Fire
25. Zager & Evans - In The Year 2525 (Exordium & Terminus)
CD FOUR:
01. The Walker Brothers - Make It Easy On Yourself
02. Peter & Gordon - A World Without Love
03. Danny Williams - Moon River
04. Engelbert Humperdinck - Release Me
05. The Tornados - Telstar
06. Gerry & The Pacemakers - How Do You Do It?
07. Jet Harris & Tony Meehan - Diamonds
08. Herman’s Hermits - I’m Into Something Good
09. Hugo Montenegro & His Orchestra - The Good, The Bad And The Ugly
10. Eddie Cochran - Three Steps To Heaven
11. Billy J Kramer & The Dakotas - Little Children
12. The Searchers - Sweets For My Sweet
13. The Beach Boys - Do It Again
14. Michael Holliday - Starry Eyed
15. Petula Clark - Sailor
16. The Temperance Seven - You’re Driving Me Crazy
17. The Everly Brothers - Temptation
18. Eden Kane - Well I Ask You
19. Helen Shapiro - You Don’t Know
20. The Four Pennies - Juliet
21. Shirley Bassey - Climb Ev’ry Mountain
22. Cilla Black - You’re My World
23. Louis Armstrong and The All-Stars - Cabaret
24. Des O’Connor - I Pretend
25. Louis Armstrong - What A Wonderful World
NOW 100 Hits The Legends Tracklist:
CD ONE:
01. George Michael - Faith
02. Elton John - Sacriﬁce
03. Tina Turner - The Best
04. Amy Winehouse - Rehab
05. Aretha Franklin - Respect
06. Gloria Gaynor - I Will Survive
07. Lionel Richie - All Night Long (All Night)
08. Diana Ross - Upside Down
09. Paul Simon - You Can Call Me Al
10. Barry White - You’re The First, The Last, My Everything
11. Stevie Wonder - For Once In My Life
12. Bill Withers - Lovely Day
13. The Temptations - My Girl
14. The Supremes - You Can’t Hurry Love
15. Dusty Springﬁeld - Son Of A Preacher Man
16. Ben E. King - Stand By Me
17. Dionne Warwick - Walk On By
18. Otis Redding - (Sittin’ On) The Dock Of The Bay
19. Marvin Gaye - I Heard It Through The Grapevine
20. Elvis Presley - Suspicious Minds
CD TWO:
01. John Lennon - Woman
02. Bob Dylan - Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door
03. Rod Stewart - Maggie May
04. Bon Jovi - You Give Love A Bad Name
05. Fleetwood Mac - Don’t Stop
06. Don McLean - American Pie Pt.1
07. Dolly Parton - Jolene
08. Johnny Cash - Ring Of Fire
09. Daryl Hall & John Oates - Maneater
10. Electric Light Orchestra - Livin’ Thing
11. Kate Bush - Wuthering Heights
12. The Hollies - He Ain’t Heavy He’s My Brother
13. David Essex - Hold Me Close
14. Steve Winwood - Valerie
15. Robert Palmer - Addicted To Love
16. Paul McCartney & Wings - Live And Let Die
17. Status Quo - Rockin’ All Over The World
18. The Jam - Town Called Malice
19. The Who - My Generation
20. The Clash - Should I Stay Or Should I Go
CD THREE:
01. Annie Lennox - Why
02. ABBA - The Winner Takes It All
03. Blondie - Sunday Girl
04. Billy Joel - Uptown Girl
05. Chaka Khan - I Feel For You
06. James Brown - I Got You (I Feel Good)
07. Tom Jones - It’s Not Unusual
08. Billy Ocean - Love Really Hurts Without You
09. Coldplay - Viva La Vida
10. Kylie Minogue - Can’t Get You Out Of My Head
11. Britney Spears - ...Baby One More Time
12. P!nk - What About Us
13. Christina Aguilera - Beautiful
14. Take That - Back For Good
15. Culture Club - Do You Really Want To Hurt Me
16. UB40 - Can’t Help Falling In Love
17. John Legend - All Of Me
18. Whitney Houston - I Will Always Love You
19. Céline Dion - Because You Loved Me (theme from ‘Up Close and Personal’)
20. Robbie Williams - Angels
CD FOUR:
01. Dean Martin - Memories Are Made Of This
02. Frank Sinatra - Fly Me To The Moon
03. Nat King Cole - Unforgettable
04. Diana Ross & Lionel Richie - Endless Love
05. Four Tops - Reach Out I’ll Be There
06. Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons - December, 1963 (Oh, What A Night)
07. Earth, Wind & Fire - September
08. Sly & The Family Stone - Dance To The Music
09. Donna Summer - I Feel Love
10. Curtis Mayﬁeld - Move On Up
11. Jackson 5 - ABC
12. Kool & The Gang - Celebration
13. Luther Vandross - Never Too Much
14. The Supremes - Baby Love
15. The Drifters - Saturday Night At The Movies
16. Commodores - Easy
17. Smokey Robinson - Being With You
18. Percy Sledge - When A Man Loves A Woman
19. Randy Crawford - One Day I’ll Fly Away
20. Louis Armstrong - What A Wonderful World
CD FIVE:
01. Shirley Bassey - Goldﬁnger
02. Janis Joplin - Piece Of My Heart
03. The Temptations - Papa Was A Rollin’ Stone
04. Stevie Wonder - Uptight (Everything’s Alright)
05. Martha Reeves & The Vandellas - Dancing In The Street
06. Andy Williams - Music To Watch Girls By
07. Buddy Holly - Peggy Sue
08. Roy Orbison - Oh, Pretty Woman
09. Glen Campbell - Wichita Lineman
10. Simon & Garfunkel - The Sound Of Silence
11. Barry Manilow - Mandy
12. Tom Jones - Delilah
13. Engelbert Humperdinck - Quando Quando Quando
14. 10cc - I’m Not In Love
15. Marvin Gaye - Let’s Get It On
16. Gladys Knight & The Pips - Help Me Make It Through The Night
17. Etta James - At Last
18. Nina Simone - Feeling Good
19. Patsy Cline - Crazy
