Win NOW 100 Hits 60s No.1s & NOW 100 Hits The Legends CDs

NOW 100 HITS SERIES RETURNS WITH TWO JAM PACKED COMPILATIONS TO HAVE YOU GLOWING WITH NOSTALIA THIS WINTERNOW Music release NOW 100 Hits 60s No.1s and NOW 100 Hits The Legends, two compilations that are set to bring a little bit of fun and nostalgia into the Nation’s households this winter.NOW 100 Hits 60s No.1s will transport listeners back to the swinging sixties and give everyone a chance to release their inner mod, rocker or hipster. With four discs of 100 Number One classic gems, it will remind us all of a revolutionary decade where no matter your music taste there was something for everyone - rock, pop, blues, funk and soul, from Elvis Presley to Cilla Black, Tom Jones to Frank Sinatra and Shirley Bassey to Cliff Richard. NOW 100 Hits 60s No.1s includes many much-loved icons who paved the way for artists of today including: The Supremes’ Baby Love, The Beach Boys’ Good Vibrations, Engelbert Humperdinck’s The Last Waltz, Sonny & Cher’s I Got You Babe to Frank Sinatra’s Strangers In The Night, Marvin Gaye’s Heard It Through The Grapevine and Dusty Springfield’s You Don’t have To Say You Love Me.Speaking of musical icons, NOW Music have hand-picked 100 artists that have transcended through decades of popular music to become true legends. NOW 100 Hits The Legends is a full blown celebration of the artists we all love that have crossed the generations - artists we have danced too, sung too, cried too, loved too and have made many memories too. This is a compilation for everyone to enjoy with legendary artists and their legendary singles, from George Michael’s Faith, Aretha Franklin’s Respect, Stevie Wonder’s For Once In My Life to Bob Dylan’s Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door, Dolly Parton’s Jolene and Kate Bush’s Wuthering Heights to name just a few. This track list really does rejoice in the who’s who of the music industry.So, no matter your musical taste, these compilations will have you singing your heart out. They will certainly bring back a few memories and will also provide the backdrop to new ones too. Let NOW Music bring a little bit of joy into your home, we may have been locked inside for most of the year, but we can still keep singing and dancing with our friends and family and even on our own.NOW 100 Hit’s 60s No.1s Tracklist:CD ONE:01. The Animals - House Of The Rising Sun02. Marvin Gaye - I Heard It Through The Grapevine03. The Supremes - Baby Love04. The Beach Boys - Good Vibrations05. Roy Orbison - Oh, Pretty Woman06. Four Tops - Reach Out I’ll Be There07. Tom Jones - It’s Not Unusual08. Love Affair - Everlasting Love09. Sonny & Cher - I Got You Babe10. Scott McKenzie - San Francisco (Be Sure To Wear Flowers In Your Hair)11. Elvis Presley - Return To Sender12. Roger Miller - King Of The Road13. Fleetwood Mac - Albatross14. Frank Sinatra - Strangers In The Night15. Dusty Springﬁeld - You Don’t Have To Say You Love Me16. The Righteous Brothers - You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’17. Gary Puckett and The Union Gap - Young Girl18. Desmond Dekker & The Aces - Israelites19. The Foundations - Baby Now That I’ve Found You20. Sandie Shaw - (There’s) Always Something There To Remind Me21. The Equals - Baby, Come Back22. The Spencer - Davis Group Keep On Running23. Small Faces - All Or Nothing24. The Byrds - Mr. Tambourine Man25. Gerry & The Pacemakers - You’ll Never Walk AloneCD TWO:01. Roy Orbison - Only The Lonely (Know The Way I Feel)02. Jim Reeves - Distant Drums03. The Shadows - Apache04. Elvis Presley - Wooden Heart05. The Searchers - Needles And Pins06. Helen Shapiro - Walkin’ Back To Happiness07. The Marcels - Blue Moon08. Cliff Richard & The Shadows - The Young Ones09. Johnny Kidd & The Pirates - Shakin’ All Over10. Ricky Valance - Tell Laura I Love Her11. Anthony Newley - Do You Mind?12. Jimmy Jones - Good Timin’13. Adam Faith - Poor Me14. Johnny Preston - Running Bear15. Lonnie Donegan & His Group - My Old Man’s A Dustman16. The Everly Brothers - Walk Right Back17. Shirley Bassey - Reach For The Stars18. Frankie Vaughan - Tower Of Strength19. Frank Iﬁeld - I Remember You20. Billy J Kramer & The Dakotas - Bad To Me21. Brian Poole & The Tremeloes - Do You Love Me?22. The Bachelors - Diane23. Jackie Trent - Where Are You Now My Love24. Anthony Newley - Why25. The Tremeloes - Silence Is GoldenCD THREE:01. The Walker Brothers - The Sun Ain’t Gonna Shine (Anymore)02. Thunderclap Newman - Something In The Air03. Bobbie Gentry - I’ll Never Fall In Love Again04. Georgie Fame - The Ballad Of Bonnie & Clyde05. Esther & Abi Ofarim - Cinderella Rockefella06. Marmalade - Ob-La-Di Ob-La-Da07. The Scaffold - Lily The Pink08. Cliff Richard - Congratulations09. Sandie Shaw - Puppet On A String10. Tom Jones - Green Green Grass Of Home11. The Troggs - With A Girl Like You12. The Spencer Davis Group - Somebody Help Me13. The Shadows - Foot Tapper14. Cilla Black - Anyone Who Had A Heart15. The Hollies - I’m Alive16. Floyd Cramer - On The Rebound17. The Honeycombs - Have I The Right18. Tommy James & The Shondells - Mony Mony19. The Overlanders - Michelle20. Engelbert Humperdinck - The Last Waltz21. Georgie Fame & The Blue Flames - Getaway22. Long John Baldry - Let The Heartaches Begin23. Dave Dee, Dozy, Beaky, Mick & Tich - The Legend Of Xanadu24. Crazy World Of Arthur Brown - Fire25. Zager & Evans - In The Year 2525 (Exordium & Terminus)CD FOUR:01. The Walker Brothers - Make It Easy On Yourself02. Peter & Gordon - A World Without Love03. Danny Williams - Moon River04. Engelbert Humperdinck - Release Me05. The Tornados - Telstar06. Gerry & The Pacemakers - How Do You Do It?07. Jet Harris & Tony Meehan - Diamonds08. Herman’s Hermits - I’m Into Something Good09. Hugo Montenegro & His Orchestra - The Good, The Bad And The Ugly10. Eddie Cochran - Three Steps To Heaven11. Billy J Kramer & The Dakotas - Little Children12. The Searchers - Sweets For My Sweet13. The Beach Boys - Do It Again14. Michael Holliday - Starry Eyed15. Petula Clark - Sailor16. The Temperance Seven - You’re Driving Me Crazy17. The Everly Brothers - Temptation18. Eden Kane - Well I Ask You19. Helen Shapiro - You Don’t Know20. The Four Pennies - Juliet21. Shirley Bassey - Climb Ev’ry Mountain22. Cilla Black - You’re My World23. Louis Armstrong and The All-Stars - Cabaret24. Des O’Connor - I Pretend25. Louis Armstrong - What A Wonderful WorldNOW 100 Hits The Legends Tracklist:CD ONE:01. George Michael - Faith02. Elton John - Sacriﬁce03. Tina Turner - The Best04. Amy Winehouse - Rehab05. Aretha Franklin - Respect06. Gloria Gaynor - I Will Survive07. Lionel Richie - All Night Long (All Night)08. Diana Ross - Upside Down09. Paul Simon - You Can Call Me Al10. Barry White - You’re The First, The Last, My Everything11. Stevie Wonder - For Once In My Life12. Bill Withers - Lovely Day13. The Temptations - My Girl14. The Supremes - You Can’t Hurry Love15. Dusty Springﬁeld - Son Of A Preacher Man16. Ben E. King - Stand By Me17. Dionne Warwick - Walk On By18. Otis Redding - (Sittin’ On) The Dock Of The Bay19. Marvin Gaye - I Heard It Through The Grapevine20. Elvis Presley - Suspicious MindsCD TWO:01. John Lennon - Woman02. Bob Dylan - Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door03. Rod Stewart - Maggie May04. Bon Jovi - You Give Love A Bad Name05. Fleetwood Mac - Don’t Stop06. Don McLean - American Pie Pt.107. Dolly Parton - Jolene08. Johnny Cash - Ring Of Fire09. Daryl Hall & John Oates - Maneater10. Electric Light Orchestra - Livin’ Thing11. Kate Bush - Wuthering Heights12. The Hollies - He Ain’t Heavy He’s My Brother13. David Essex - Hold Me Close14. Steve Winwood - Valerie15. Robert Palmer - Addicted To Love16. Paul McCartney & Wings - Live And Let Die17. Status Quo - Rockin’ All Over The World18. The Jam - Town Called Malice19. The Who - My Generation20. The Clash - Should I Stay Or Should I GoCD THREE:01. Annie Lennox - Why02. ABBA - The Winner Takes It All03. Blondie - Sunday Girl04. Billy Joel - Uptown Girl05. Chaka Khan - I Feel For You06. James Brown - I Got You (I Feel Good)07. Tom Jones - It’s Not Unusual08. Billy Ocean - Love Really Hurts Without You09. Coldplay - Viva La Vida10. Kylie Minogue - Can’t Get You Out Of My Head11. Britney Spears - ...Baby One More Time12. P!nk - What About Us13. Christina Aguilera - Beautiful14. Take That - Back For Good15. Culture Club - Do You Really Want To Hurt Me16. UB40 - Can’t Help Falling In Love17. John Legend - All Of Me18. Whitney Houston - I Will Always Love You19. Céline Dion - Because You Loved Me (theme from ‘Up Close and Personal’)20. Robbie Williams - AngelsCD FOUR:01. Dean Martin - Memories Are Made Of This02. Frank Sinatra - Fly Me To The Moon03. Nat King Cole - Unforgettable04. Diana Ross & Lionel Richie - Endless Love05. Four Tops - Reach Out I’ll Be There06. Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons - December, 1963 (Oh, What A Night)07. Earth, Wind & Fire - September08. Sly & The Family Stone - Dance To The Music09. Donna Summer - I Feel Love10. Curtis Mayﬁeld - Move On Up11. Jackson 5 - ABC12. Kool & The Gang - Celebration13. Luther Vandross - Never Too Much14. The Supremes - Baby Love15. The Drifters - Saturday Night At The Movies16. Commodores - Easy17. Smokey Robinson - Being With You18. Percy Sledge - When A Man Loves A Woman19. Randy Crawford - One Day I’ll Fly Away20. Louis Armstrong - What A Wonderful WorldCD FIVE:01. Shirley Bassey - Goldﬁnger02. Janis Joplin - Piece Of My Heart03. The Temptations - Papa Was A Rollin’ Stone04. Stevie Wonder - Uptight (Everything’s Alright)05. Martha Reeves & The Vandellas - Dancing In The Street06. Andy Williams - Music To Watch Girls By07. Buddy Holly - Peggy Sue08. Roy Orbison - Oh, Pretty Woman09. Glen Campbell - Wichita Lineman10. Simon & Garfunkel - The Sound Of Silence11. Barry Manilow - Mandy12. Tom Jones - Delilah13. Engelbert Humperdinck - Quando Quando Quando14. 10cc - I’m Not In Love15. Marvin Gaye - Let’s Get It On16. Gladys Knight & The Pips - Help Me Make It Through The Night17. Etta James - At Last18. Nina Simone - Feeling Good19. Patsy Cline - Crazy20. Jeff Buckley - Hallelujah