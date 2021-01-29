Win NOW That’s What I Call Music! 107

NOW THAT’S WHAT I CALL MUSIC RETURN WITH THEIR FINEST POP COMPILATIONS IN THEIR FINAL NUMBERED NOWS FOR 2021
Release Date: 27th November 2020
NOW That’s What I Call Music is back with its final numbered NOW compilation of the year – NOW That’s What I Call Music! 107 and we can safely say that this pandemic has not stopped yet another classic album. This compilation is jam packed with some of the biggest pop names and all the latest top chart hits.
On top of that NOW That’s What I Call Music! 7 is being re-released, and on CD for the very first time, so, whether you enjoy your current singles or tunes from the halcyon days of 1986, both are guaranteed to have you singing and dancing your way through this Autumn and Winter.
No matter what your taste in music, NOW 107 will have you bopping along to all the catchiest tunes around, from Ariana Grande’s positions, Sam Smith’s Diamonds to Dua Lipa feat DaBaby’s Levitating and KSI feat. Craig David & Digital Farm Animals’ Really Love. Even Wes Nelson, known for his appearance on ITV’s Love Island makes his first NOW appearance with See Nobody ft. Hardy Caprio.
In one of the most exciting pop competitions of the year - Kylie Minogue has not only battled it out against Little Mix’s new album Confetti to become the first female artist to have a number one album in the UK in five separate decades, but also makes her 27th appearance on the NOW compilations. Both Kylie’s single Magic taken from her album DISCO and Little Mix’s Sweet Melody and Holiday make an appearance.
NOW 7 is no less exciting, an nostaligic throwback to some of the biggest hits of the era including Peter Gabriel’s Sledgehammer, Wham’s last single The Edge of Heaven, UB40’s anti-apartheid song Sing Our Own Song which was censored in South Africa at that time, Pet Shop Boys’ Opportunities (Let’s Make Lots Of Money), Bananarama’s hit Venus, Simply Red’s Holding Back The Years, Queen’s anthem It’s A Kind Of Magic, Bill Ocean’s When The Going Gets Tough, The Tough Get Going and Chris De Burgh’s classic single and signature song The Lady in Red. Also featured a number of one-hit-wonders which will transport you back; Owen Paul’s My Favourite Waste of Time, Nu Shooz’s I Can’t Wait, Stan Ridgway’s Camouflage and Furniture’s Brilliant Mind.
Whilst NOW 7 will transport you to a time of no social distancing where Wham! and Bananarama were filling our discos, NOW 107 is truly an amalgamation of the finest pop hits around. NOW That’s What I Call Music are ending the year in true style, reminding us all why they are the most trusted music brand out there.
NOW 107 TRACK LIST
CD 1:
1. Ariana Grande - positions
2. Little Mix - Sweet Melody
3. Sam Smith - Diamonds
4. Dua Lipa feat. DaBaby - Levitating
5. Jason Derulo - Take You Dancing
6. Clean Bandit and Mabel feat. 24kGoldn - Tick Tock
7. Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande - Rain On Me
8. KSI feat. Craig David & Digital Farm Animals - Really Love
9. Nathan Dawe feat. KSI - Lighter
10. Sigala & James Arthur - Lasting Lover
11. Paul Woolford & Diplo & Kareen Lomax - Looking For Me
12. AJ Tracey & Mabel - West Ten
13. Rudimental feat. Anne-Marie & Tion Wayne - Come Over
14. Calvin Harris & The Weeknd - Over Now
15. Kygo & Tina Turner - What’s Love Got To Do With It
16. Keith Urban & P!nk - One Too Many
17. Becky Hill & Sigala - Heaven On My Mind
18. MEDUZA & Dermot Kennedy - Paradise
19. 220 KID & JC Stewart - Too Many Nights
20. Kylie Minogue - Magic
21. Paul Harvey & BBC Philharmonic - Four Notes - Paul’s Tune (arr. Daniel Whibley)
CD 2:
1. DaBaby & Roddy Ricch - ROCKSTAR
2. Internet Money, Gunna, Don Toliver & NAV - Lemonade
3. 24kGoldn feat. iann dior - Mood
4. Tate McRae – you broke me first
5. Billie Eilish - my future
6. Conan Gray - Heather
7. Shawn Mendes - Wonder
8. Dermot Kennedy - Giants
9. Ashnikko - Daisy
10. Little Mix - Holiday
11. Gary Barlow, Michael Bublé, Sebastián Yatra & Tom Richards - Elita
12. Maroon 5 - Nobody’s Love
13. Marshmello & Demi Lovato - OK Not To Be OK
14. Dua Lipa - Hallucinate
15. Jax Jones & Au/Ra - i miss u
16. RAYE - Natalie Don’t
17. Topic, A7S & Lil Baby - Why Do You Lie To Me
18. Machine Gun Kelly & blackbear - my ex’s best friend
19. Wes Nelson & Hardy Caprio - See Nobody
20. S1mba feat. KSI - Loose
21. Pop Smoke - What You Know Bout Love
22. Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion – WAP
NOW 7 TRACK LIST
CD ONE:
01. Peter Gabriel – Sledgehammer
02. UB40 – Sing Our Own Song
03. Sly Fox – Let’s Go All The Way
04. Level 42 – Lessons In Love
05. Pet Shop Boys – Opportunities (Let’s Make Lots Of Money)
06. Pete Wylie – Sinful!
07. Stan Ridgway – Camouflage
08. The Art of Noise with Max Headroom – Paranoimia
09. Chris De Burgh – The Lady In Red
10. Genesis – Invisible Touch
11. Simple Minds – All The Things She Said
12. The Housemartins – Happy Hour
13. Big Country – Look Away
14. Furniture – Brilliant Mind
15. Midge Ure – Call Of The Wild
CD TWO:
01. WHAM! – The Edge Of Heaven
02. Owen Paul – My Favourite Waste Of Time
03. Amazulu – Too Good To Be Forgotten
04. Doctor And The Medics – Spirit In The Sky
05. Bananarama – Venus
06. Bucks Fizz – New Beginning (Mamba Seyra)
07. A-HA – Hunting High And Low (Remix)
08. Simply Red – Holding Back The Years
09. Queen – A Kind Of Magic
10. Billy Ocean – When The Going Gets Tough, The Tough Get Going
11. Jaki Graham – Set Me Free
12. Nu Shooz – I Can’t Wait
13. Lovebug Starski – Amityville (The House On The Hill)
14. Midnight Star – Headlines
15. Aurra – You And Me TonightTo enter simply name one artist on our new Tickets Directory.
Just send your ANSWER on an email with NOW107 in the subject line to comps@music-news.com please include your NAME, EMAIL, ADDRESS & TWITTER HANDLE (if available).
It's that simple! Best of luck!
You can double your chances by liking & retweeting the competition on our Competitions Club page @competitionsC. Good luck & tag friends for extra entries.
For more competitions entries visit our network sites Film-News.co.uk
, Theatre-News.com and Game-News.co.uk.
Get the competitions delivered directly to you by signing up to our newsletter here.
Promoter Terms and conditions.