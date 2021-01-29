Win NOW That’s What I Call Music! 107

NOW THAT’S WHAT I CALL MUSIC RETURN WITH THEIR FINEST POP COMPILATIONS IN THEIR FINAL NUMBERED NOWS FOR 2021Release Date: 27th November 2020NOW That’s What I Call Music is back with its final numbered NOW compilation of the year – NOW That’s What I Call Music! 107 and we can safely say that this pandemic has not stopped yet another classic album. This compilation is jam packed with some of the biggest pop names and all the latest top chart hits.On top of that NOW That’s What I Call Music! 7 is being re-released, and on CD for the very first time, so, whether you enjoy your current singles or tunes from the halcyon days of 1986, both are guaranteed to have you singing and dancing your way through this Autumn and Winter.No matter what your taste in music, NOW 107 will have you bopping along to all the catchiest tunes around, from Ariana Grande’s positions, Sam Smith’s Diamonds to Dua Lipa feat DaBaby’s Levitating and KSI feat. Craig David & Digital Farm Animals’ Really Love. Even Wes Nelson, known for his appearance on ITV’s Love Island makes his first NOW appearance with See Nobody ft. Hardy Caprio.In one of the most exciting pop competitions of the year - Kylie Minogue has not only battled it out against Little Mix’s new album Confetti to become the first female artist to have a number one album in the UK in five separate decades, but also makes her 27th appearance on the NOW compilations. Both Kylie’s single Magic taken from her album DISCO and Little Mix’s Sweet Melody and Holiday make an appearance.NOW 7 is no less exciting, an nostaligic throwback to some of the biggest hits of the era including Peter Gabriel’s Sledgehammer, Wham’s last single The Edge of Heaven, UB40’s anti-apartheid song Sing Our Own Song which was censored in South Africa at that time, Pet Shop Boys’ Opportunities (Let’s Make Lots Of Money), Bananarama’s hit Venus, Simply Red’s Holding Back The Years, Queen’s anthem It’s A Kind Of Magic, Bill Ocean’s When The Going Gets Tough, The Tough Get Going and Chris De Burgh’s classic single and signature song The Lady in Red. Also featured a number of one-hit-wonders which will transport you back; Owen Paul’s My Favourite Waste of Time, Nu Shooz’s I Can’t Wait, Stan Ridgway’s Camouflage and Furniture’s Brilliant Mind.Whilst NOW 7 will transport you to a time of no social distancing where Wham! and Bananarama were filling our discos, NOW 107 is truly an amalgamation of the finest pop hits around. NOW That’s What I Call Music are ending the year in true style, reminding us all why they are the most trusted music brand out there.NOW 107 TRACK LISTCD 1:1. Ariana Grande - positions2. Little Mix - Sweet Melody3. Sam Smith - Diamonds4. Dua Lipa feat. DaBaby - Levitating5. Jason Derulo - Take You Dancing6. Clean Bandit and Mabel feat. 24kGoldn - Tick Tock7. Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande - Rain On Me8. KSI feat. Craig David & Digital Farm Animals - Really Love9. Nathan Dawe feat. KSI - Lighter10. Sigala & James Arthur - Lasting Lover11. Paul Woolford & Diplo & Kareen Lomax - Looking For Me12. AJ Tracey & Mabel - West Ten13. Rudimental feat. Anne-Marie & Tion Wayne - Come Over14. Calvin Harris & The Weeknd - Over Now15. Kygo & Tina Turner - What’s Love Got To Do With It16. Keith Urban & P!nk - One Too Many17. Becky Hill & Sigala - Heaven On My Mind18. MEDUZA & Dermot Kennedy - Paradise19. 220 KID & JC Stewart - Too Many Nights20. Kylie Minogue - Magic21. Paul Harvey & BBC Philharmonic - Four Notes - Paul’s Tune (arr. Daniel Whibley)CD 2:1. DaBaby & Roddy Ricch - ROCKSTAR2. Internet Money, Gunna, Don Toliver & NAV - Lemonade3. 24kGoldn feat. iann dior - Mood4. Tate McRae – you broke me first5. Billie Eilish - my future6. Conan Gray - Heather7. Shawn Mendes - Wonder8. Dermot Kennedy - Giants9. Ashnikko - Daisy10. Little Mix - Holiday11. Gary Barlow, Michael Bublé, Sebastián Yatra & Tom Richards - Elita12. Maroon 5 - Nobody’s Love13. Marshmello & Demi Lovato - OK Not To Be OK14. Dua Lipa - Hallucinate15. Jax Jones & Au/Ra - i miss u16. RAYE - Natalie Don’t17. Topic, A7S & Lil Baby - Why Do You Lie To Me18. Machine Gun Kelly & blackbear - my ex’s best friend19. Wes Nelson & Hardy Caprio - See Nobody20. S1mba feat. KSI - Loose21. Pop Smoke - What You Know Bout Love22. Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion – WAPNOW 7 TRACK LISTCD ONE:01. Peter Gabriel – Sledgehammer02. UB40 – Sing Our Own Song03. Sly Fox – Let’s Go All The Way04. Level 42 – Lessons In Love05. Pet Shop Boys – Opportunities (Let’s Make Lots Of Money)06. Pete Wylie – Sinful!07. Stan Ridgway – Camouflage08. The Art of Noise with Max Headroom – Paranoimia09. Chris De Burgh – The Lady In Red10. Genesis – Invisible Touch11. Simple Minds – All The Things She Said12. The Housemartins – Happy Hour13. Big Country – Look Away14. Furniture – Brilliant Mind15. Midge Ure – Call Of The WildCD TWO:01. WHAM! – The Edge Of Heaven02. Owen Paul – My Favourite Waste Of Time03. Amazulu – Too Good To Be Forgotten04. Doctor And The Medics – Spirit In The Sky05. Bananarama – Venus06. Bucks Fizz – New Beginning (Mamba Seyra)07. A-HA – Hunting High And Low (Remix)08. Simply Red – Holding Back The Years09. Queen – A Kind Of Magic10. Billy Ocean – When The Going Gets Tough, The Tough Get Going11. Jaki Graham – Set Me Free12. Nu Shooz – I Can’t Wait13. Lovebug Starski – Amityville (The House On The Hill)14. Midnight Star – Headlines15. Aurra – You And Me Tonight