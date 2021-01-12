Win System 7 'Field Of Dreams' Double CDs

Win A Unique 'Field Of Dreams' Double CD celebrating System 7’s relationship with Japan featuring Exclusive New Tracks, Remixes and RaritiesEnduring international electronic music artists, System 7 connect and reference Japan on their new ‘Field Of Dreams’ double CD, which features an Exclusive mix of System 7 tracks on CD1 featuring the minimal tech of ‘PositiveNoise’ (Rising Mix) an Exclusive UK release, the Richie Hawtin classic Remix of ‘Alphawave’, acid tech workouts ‘Manic Shamanic’ & ‘On The Seventh Night’ and rarities include ‘Ring of Fire’ (Volcaniq Mix) and the breakbeat infused ’Borobudur’ (The Art of Chill Mix).This project was created around a bespoke System 7 branded saké from the esteemed Aramasa brewery of Akita, Japan, which sold out immediately on its 2018 release, following on from their love of sake. System 7 created ‘Field Of Dreams’ by starting out playing a unique Live set to the sake as it was fermenting! The duo then wrote an inspired new track featuring elements blending traditional Akita folk songs and sounds sampled during the sake brewing process.CD2 features a selection of Remixes of ‘Field Of Dreams’ by well-known Japanese dance music artists and friends of System 7 including Ree.K, Artman, Ubar-Tmar, Funky Gong and Asteroidnos, encapsulating a multi-genre sound approach.Continuing to push the frontiers of music, art, and technology, System 7 have a huge connection with Japan including performing Live at The World Festival of Sacred Music at Miyajima Island, Hiroshima; collaborating with Rumiko Tezuka, the daughter of the late Osamu Tezuka, one of the founding fathers of Japanese manga,whose iconic graphic novel series ’Phoenix’ was the springboard for the S7 album and off-shoot singles ‘Space Bird’ and ‘Hinotori’ (‘Bird of Fire’); being introduced to the Tenkawa Shrine, dedicated to Shinto goddess Benzaiten (an equivalent to the Hindu goddess Saraswati, goddess of music, arts and all that flows, including water). System 7 have twice had the honour of being invited to play their music as a “hono” (dedication); collaborating with Japanese rock band Rovo to produce the ‘Phoenix Rising’ album and playing Live together on two collaborative tours in Japan and one in UK/Europe. Rovo’s figure-head and electric violinist Yuji Katsui also guested on Gong’s ‘2032’ album and the System 7 album ‘UP’ and lastly working with leading digital animation team Mood Magic whom have produced four striking videos including the System 7 original version of ‘Hinotori’, Gong’s ‘How To Stay Alive’, System 7’s 2011 single ‘PositiveNoise’, and Rovo’s full-band version of ‘Hinotori’.