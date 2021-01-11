Win NOW 100 Hits - Decade 2010s

NOW MUSIC TAKES US BACK TO THE VERY BEST MUSIC MEMORIES OF THE LAST DECADE WITH THE RELEASE OF NOW 100 HITS DECADE 2010s - 5CDs
The 2010s, so close, yet so far and what a decade it was – the UK hosted the Olympics, Harry Potter came to its grand finale, we marvelled at royal fairy-tale weddings, got a little excited by the release of Fifty Shades of Grey and became baking bonkers after The Great British Bake Off landed on our televisions.
It was also a decade that made us digitally savvy, a decade where things went viral, hashtags became part of everyday life and being an influencer turned out to be a legitimate job. We bought iPad’s, chased invisible Pokémon around the world, took part in the ice bucket challenge and met partners through dating apps. And music streaming made artists and music more accessible than ever before, creating even more music genres and stars.
We revelled in K-Pop from Psy’s Gangnam Style to the phenomenon that is BTS. We Harlem Shaked in all four corners of the Earth, became obsessed with Carly Rae Jepsen’s’ Call Me Maybe, fell ever-more in love with Adele and saw the rise of superstar Stormzy. And NOW has been there every step of the way capturing our musical tastes.
NOW 100 Hits - Decade (2010s) is a 5-disc celebration of the decade from Lady Gaga’s Bad Romance (who could ever forget the meat dress?), LMFAO’s Party Rock Anthem to Miley Cyrus’s Wrecking Ball; Sia’s Chandelier, to Mabel’s Don’t Call Me Up and Lewis Capaldi’s Someone you Loved. So whilst 2020 is proving to be a rather tough one, let’s celebrate and look back at the music and artists that have helped to bring us a bit of joy.
Tracklist:
CD ONE (2010 – 2012)
01. Lady Gaga - Bad Romance
02. Ke$ha - TiK ToK
03. The Black Eyed Peas - Meet Me Halfway
04. Owl City - Fireﬂies
05. CeeLo Green - Forget You
06. Timbaland & Katy Perry - If We Ever Meet Again
07. Tinie Tempah feat. Eric Turner - Written In The Stars
08. JLS - Love You More
09. Eliza Doolittle - Pack Up
10. Kylie Minogue - All The Lovers
11. Duck Sauce - Barbra Streisand
12. LMFAO, Lauren Bennett & GoonRock - Party Rock Anthem
13. One Direction - What Makes You Beautiful
14. Bruno Mars - Grenade
15. Noah And The Whale - L.I.F.E.G.O.E.S.O.N.
16. Birdy - Skinny Love
17. Lana Del Rey - Video Games
18. Labrinth feat. Emeli Sandé - Beneath Your Beautiful
19. Fun. feat. Janelle Monáe - We Are Young
20. Emeli Sandé - Next To Me
CD TWO (2012 – 2013)
01. Carly Rae Jepsen - Call Me Maybe
02. Kelly Clarkson - Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)
03. Cheryl - Fight For This Love
04. Olly Murs - Dance With Me Tonight
05. Rizzle Kicks - Mama Do The Hump
06. Flo Rida - Good Feeling
07. David Guetta feat. Sia - Titanium
08. Swedish House Mafia & John Martin - Don’t You Worry Child
09. Avicii - Wake Me Up
10. OneRepublic - Counting Stars
11. Pitbull feat. Ke$ha - Timber
12. Fuse ODG - Antenna
13. Robin Thicke & Pharrell - Blurred Lines
14. Katy Perry - Roar
15. Lorde - Royals
16. Naughty Boy & Sam Smith - La La La
17. Ellie Goulding - Burn
18. John Newman - Love Me Again
19. Imagine Dragons - Radioactive
20. James Arthur- Impossible
CD THREE (2013 – 2015)
01. Miley Cyrus - Wrecking Ball
02. Lily Allen - Somewhere Only We Know
03. Christina Perri - A Thousand Years
04. John Legend - All Of Me
05. Hozier - Take Me To Church
06. Sam Smith - Stay With Me
07. Paloma Faith - Only Love Can Hurt Like This
08. MAGIC! - Rude
09. Sia - Chandelier
10. Ella Henderson - Ghost
11. George Ezra - Budapest
12. Coldplay - A Sky Full Of Stars
13. Clean Bandit feat. Jess Glynne - Rather Be
14. Charli XCX - Boom Clap
15. Meghan Trainor - All About That Bass
16. Pharrell Williams - Happy (from ‘Despicable Me 2’)
17. Take That - These Days
18. 5 Seconds Of Summer - She Looks So Perfect
19. Duke Dumont & Jax Jones - I Got U
20. Alesso & Tove Lo - Heroes (We Could Be)
CD FOUR (2015 – 2016)
01. Lost Frequencies - Are You With Me
02. The Weeknd - Can’t Feel My Face
03. WALK THE MOON - Shut Up And Dance
04. Jess Glynne - Hold My Hand
05. Jason Derulo - Want To Want Me
06. Mark Ronson feat. Bruno Mars - Uptown Funk
07. Iggy Azalea & Jennifer Hudson - Trouble
08. Years & Years - King
09. James Bay - Hold Back The River
10. The Chainsmokers feat. Daya - Don’t Let Me Down
11. Alan Walker - Faded
12. Mike Posner - I Took A Pill In Ibiza (Seeb Remix)
13. Jonas Blue & JP Cooper - Perfect Strangers
14. DNCE - Cake By The Ocean
15. Justin Timberlake - CAN’T STOP THE FEELING! (original song from DreamWorks Animation’s ‘TROLLS’)
16. Little Mix - Shout Out To My Ex
17. Zara Larsson - Lush Life
18. Fifth Harmony - Work From Home
19. JP Cooper - September Song
20. twenty one pilots - Stressed Out
CD FIVE (2016 – 2019)
01. Shawn Mendes - Stitches
02. Lukas Graham - 7 Years
03. Calum Scott - Dancing On My Own
04. Justin Bieber - Love Yourself
05. Selena Gomez - Hands To Myself
06. Dua Lipa - New Rules
07. P!nk - What About Us
08. Rag‘n’Bone Man - Human
09. Post Malone & 21 Savage - rockstar
10. Stormzy feat. MNEK - Blinded By Your Grace, Pt. 2
11. Tom Walker - Leave A Light On
12. Anne-Marie - 2002
13. Rudimental feat. Jess Glynne, Macklemore & Dan Caplen - These Days
14. Jax Jones & Ina Wroldsen - Breathe
15. Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa - One Kiss
16. Ariana Grande - 7 rings
17. Mabel - Don’t Call Me Up
18. Billie Eilish - bad guy
19. Tones And I - Dance Monkey
20. Lewis Capaldi - Someone You Loved
