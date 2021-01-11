Win NOW 100 Hits - Decade 2010s

NOW MUSIC TAKES US BACK TO THE VERY BEST MUSIC MEMORIES OF THE LAST DECADE WITH THE RELEASE OF NOW 100 HITS DECADE 2010s - 5CDsOut Now!The 2010s, so close, yet so far and what a decade it was – the UK hosted the Olympics, Harry Potter came to its grand finale, we marvelled at royal fairy-tale weddings, got a little excited by the release of Fifty Shades of Grey and became baking bonkers after The Great British Bake Off landed on our televisions.It was also a decade that made us digitally savvy, a decade where things went viral, hashtags became part of everyday life and being an influencer turned out to be a legitimate job. We bought iPad’s, chased invisible Pokémon around the world, took part in the ice bucket challenge and met partners through dating apps. And music streaming made artists and music more accessible than ever before, creating even more music genres and stars.We revelled in K-Pop from Psy’s Gangnam Style to the phenomenon that is BTS. We Harlem Shaked in all four corners of the Earth, became obsessed with Carly Rae Jepsen’s’ Call Me Maybe, fell ever-more in love with Adele and saw the rise of superstar Stormzy. And NOW has been there every step of the way capturing our musical tastes.NOW 100 Hits - Decade (2010s) is a 5-disc celebration of the decade from Lady Gaga’s Bad Romance (who could ever forget the meat dress?), LMFAO’s Party Rock Anthem to Miley Cyrus’s Wrecking Ball; Sia’s Chandelier, to Mabel’s Don’t Call Me Up and Lewis Capaldi’s Someone you Loved. So whilst 2020 is proving to be a rather tough one, let’s celebrate and look back at the music and artists that have helped to bring us a bit of joy.Tracklist:CD ONE (2010 – 2012)01. Lady Gaga - Bad Romance02. Ke$ha - TiK ToK03. The Black Eyed Peas - Meet Me Halfway04. Owl City - Fireﬂies05. CeeLo Green - Forget You06. Timbaland & Katy Perry - If We Ever Meet Again07. Tinie Tempah feat. Eric Turner - Written In The Stars08. JLS - Love You More09. Eliza Doolittle - Pack Up10. Kylie Minogue - All The Lovers11. Duck Sauce - Barbra Streisand12. LMFAO, Lauren Bennett & GoonRock - Party Rock Anthem13. One Direction - What Makes You Beautiful14. Bruno Mars - Grenade15. Noah And The Whale - L.I.F.E.G.O.E.S.O.N.16. Birdy - Skinny Love17. Lana Del Rey - Video Games18. Labrinth feat. Emeli Sandé - Beneath Your Beautiful19. Fun. feat. Janelle Monáe - We Are Young20. Emeli Sandé - Next To MeCD TWO (2012 – 2013)01. Carly Rae Jepsen - Call Me Maybe02. Kelly Clarkson - Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)03. Cheryl - Fight For This Love04. Olly Murs - Dance With Me Tonight05. Rizzle Kicks - Mama Do The Hump06. Flo Rida - Good Feeling07. David Guetta feat. Sia - Titanium08. Swedish House Mafia & John Martin - Don’t You Worry Child09. Avicii - Wake Me Up10. OneRepublic - Counting Stars11. Pitbull feat. Ke$ha - Timber12. Fuse ODG - Antenna13. Robin Thicke & Pharrell - Blurred Lines14. Katy Perry - Roar15. Lorde - Royals16. Naughty Boy & Sam Smith - La La La17. Ellie Goulding - Burn18. John Newman - Love Me Again19. Imagine Dragons - Radioactive20. James Arthur- ImpossibleCD THREE (2013 – 2015)01. Miley Cyrus - Wrecking Ball02. Lily Allen - Somewhere Only We Know03. Christina Perri - A Thousand Years04. John Legend - All Of Me05. Hozier - Take Me To Church06. Sam Smith - Stay With Me07. Paloma Faith - Only Love Can Hurt Like This08. MAGIC! - Rude09. Sia - Chandelier10. Ella Henderson - Ghost11. George Ezra - Budapest12. Coldplay - A Sky Full Of Stars13. Clean Bandit feat. Jess Glynne - Rather Be14. Charli XCX - Boom Clap15. Meghan Trainor - All About That Bass16. Pharrell Williams - Happy (from ‘Despicable Me 2’)17. Take That - These Days18. 5 Seconds Of Summer - She Looks So Perfect19. Duke Dumont & Jax Jones - I Got U20. Alesso & Tove Lo - Heroes (We Could Be)CD FOUR (2015 – 2016)01. Lost Frequencies - Are You With Me02. The Weeknd - Can’t Feel My Face03. WALK THE MOON - Shut Up And Dance04. Jess Glynne - Hold My Hand05. Jason Derulo - Want To Want Me06. Mark Ronson feat. Bruno Mars - Uptown Funk07. Iggy Azalea & Jennifer Hudson - Trouble08. Years & Years - King09. James Bay - Hold Back The River10. The Chainsmokers feat. Daya - Don’t Let Me Down11. Alan Walker - Faded12. Mike Posner - I Took A Pill In Ibiza (Seeb Remix)13. Jonas Blue & JP Cooper - Perfect Strangers14. DNCE - Cake By The Ocean15. Justin Timberlake - CAN’T STOP THE FEELING! (original song from DreamWorks Animation’s ‘TROLLS’)16. Little Mix - Shout Out To My Ex17. Zara Larsson - Lush Life18. Fifth Harmony - Work From Home19. JP Cooper - September Song20. twenty one pilots - Stressed OutCD FIVE (2016 – 2019)01. Shawn Mendes - Stitches02. Lukas Graham - 7 Years03. Calum Scott - Dancing On My Own04. Justin Bieber - Love Yourself05. Selena Gomez - Hands To Myself06. Dua Lipa - New Rules07. P!nk - What About Us08. Rag‘n’Bone Man - Human09. Post Malone & 21 Savage - rockstar10. Stormzy feat. MNEK - Blinded By Your Grace, Pt. 211. Tom Walker - Leave A Light On12. Anne-Marie - 200213. Rudimental feat. Jess Glynne, Macklemore & Dan Caplen - These Days14. Jax Jones & Ina Wroldsen - Breathe15. Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa - One Kiss16. Ariana Grande - 7 rings17. Mabel - Don’t Call Me Up18. Billie Eilish - bad guy19. Tones And I - Dance Monkey20. Lewis Capaldi - Someone You Loved