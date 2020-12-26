Win 1 of 5 Morricone Segreto CDs

CAM SUGAR & DECCA ANNOUNCE‘MORRICONE SEGRETO’A NEW COLLECTION OF HIDDEN WORKS BYOSCAR-WINNING COMPOSER ENNIO MORRICONEINCLUDING 7 PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED TRACKSCOLLECTION RELEASED ON CAM SUGAR / DECCA RECORDS ON 6TH NOVEMBERAS 2xLP VINYL & CD; SPECIAL DELUXE EDITION ALSO AVAILABLE FOR PRE-ORDERTo commemorate what would have been the 92nd birthday of iconic Italian composer Ennio Morricone, his home label Decca joins forces with CAM Sugar to present Morricone Segreto, a brand-new collection featuring seven previously unreleased tracks. The collection, which marks Morricone’s first posthumous release, is available digitally and on CD/vinyl on 6th November.The new release is a treasure trove of rare and forgotten pieces and alternate takes from the historical archives of CAM Sugar. Morricone Secreto explores what is possibly Morricone’s richest creative period, between the end of the 1960s to the early 80s, demonstrating his long-lasting influence on generations of musicians and film directors to this day.Featuring seven original pieces which have never been heard before, the collection is an acid-tinged sonic journey through mysterious voices, fuzz guitars, airy strings, eerie synths and modern grooves from the composer who was always ahead of the trend, dictating style in his own way. Listeners can hear a selection of scores where Morricone managed to create his unique and unmistakable style, blending an array of genres including avant-garde with the finest pop-psych sounds. Highlights include extracts from Lui Per Lei, Stark System, La Smagliatura, and Il Clan Dei Siciliani.Oscar-winning composer Morricone passed away at the age of 91 earlier this year. During an extraordinary career which spanned more than six decades, he created over 600 original soundtracks.Behind his hugely celebrated film scores of Once Upon A Time In The West, Once Upon A Time In America, The Untouchables, The Mission, Cinema Paradiso, Hateful Eight and The Good, The Bad and The Ugly is a hidden, eccentric side to his genius that is deeply appreciated amongst his fans, many other artists and connoisseursMorricone Segreto is proof that even the most celebrated icons can hold musical secrets yet to be unveiled. His legacy lives on through those he inspired and on the musical landscape he helped to shape throughout the 20th century and beyond.Morricone Segreto is released on CAM Sugar and Decca Records Sugar on 6th November 2020‘Morricone Segreto’ – Tracklist01 – Vie-Ni (alt. take) – QUANDO L’AMORE Ė SENSUALITÀ – 1973 *02 – Fantasmi Grotteschi (edit) – STARK SYSTEM – 1980 **03 – Vita e Malavita – STORIE DI VITA E MALAVITA – 197504 – Tette e Antenne, Tetti e Gonne – LA SMAGLIATURA – 197505 – Patrizia (alt. take – con voci) – INCONTRO – 1971 *06 – Per Dalila – IL BANDITO DAGLI OCCHI AZZURRI – 198007 – 18 Pari – UN UOMO DA RISPETTARE – 197208 – Psychedelic Mood – LUI PER LEI – 1971 *09 – Fuggire Lontano (edit) – L’AUTOMOBILE – 1971 **10 – Jukebox Psychédélique – PEUR SUR LA VILLE – 197511 – Fondati Timori – LA SMAGLIATURA – 197512 – Edda Bocca Chiusa – LUI PER LEI – 1971 *13 – Non Può Essere Vero – MIO CARO ASSASSINO – 197214 – Eat It (versione singolo) – EAT IT – 196915 – Nascosta nell’Ombra – QUANDO L’AMORE Ė SENSUALITÀ – 197316 – Dramma su di Noi – SPOGLIATI, PROTESTA, UCCIDI – 197217 – Lui per Lei – LUI PER LEI – 1971 **18 – Beat per Quattro Ruote – L’AUTOMOBILE – 1971 *19 – Stark System (Rock) – STARK SYSTEM – 1980 **20 – Il Clan dei Siciliani (Tema n. 5) – IL CLAN DEI SICILIANI – 1969 *21 – René La Canne – RENE LA CANNE – 197722– Ore 22 – SAN BABILA ORE 20: UN DELITTO INUTILE – 1976 **23 – Sinfonia di una Citta - Seq. 4 – COPKILLER – 198324 – L’Immoralita (edit) – L’IMMORALITÀ – 197825 – L’Incarico – UN UOMO DA RISPETTARE – 197226 – Inseguimento Mortale – LA TARANTOLA DAL VENTRE NERO – 1971 *27 – Macchie Solari (The Victim – versione singolo) – MACCHIE SOLARI – 1974*PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED || ** FIRST TIME ON VINYL