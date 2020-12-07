Win 'NOW 100 Hits 80s No.1s' CDs

NOW MUSIC RETURNS WITH THE RELEASE OF NOW 100 HITS 80s NO.1s TO CELEBRATE THIS YEARS 80s THEMED NATIONAL ALBUM DAY
Release Date: 9th October 2020
NOW 100 Hits 80s No.1s,
The 80s, the decade that just keeps on giving, a decade that took us all the way to Club Tropicana and bought us Back To Life and on top of that birthed NOW That’s What I Call Music! in 1983, the greatest compilation on the planet.
Even now, the Nation just can’t keep their ears away from a bit of 80s nostalgia, so to recognise the UK’s favourite musical decade, the 80s will be the theme for National Album Day on Saturday 10th October. To celebrate, NOW That’s What I Call Music is bringing you the biggest 80s hits in its upcoming compilation; 100 number 1 80s singles you can singalong to without having to detangle your cassette tape.
With big power tracks from the likes of Whitney Houston’s I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me), Survivor’s Eye Of The Tiger and Belinda Carlisle’s Heaven Is A Place On Earth to electronic classics such as Frankie Goes To Hollywood’s Relax, Blackbox’s Ride On Time and pop classics including Jennifer Rush’s The Power Of Love, Bucks Fizz’s Making Your Mind Up and Culture Club’s Karma Chameleon, this compilation showcases the very best of 80s.
So, rather than relive the days of Ceefax, mullets and Dynasty, NOW Music will transport you back to your favourite moments in time and provide you with the soundtrack to create new memories.
A spokesperson for National Album Day, which takes place on 10th October and this year celebrates the albums of the Eighties, said: “The Eighties were a musically-rich decade, brilliantly captured by the NOW compilations that were so ground-breaking at the time. Now…That’s What I Call Music has held the public’s imagination ever since as an iconic part of our music heritage, and we are delighted that NOW100 Hits 80s No.1’s is being released to coincide with National Album Day.”
Peter Duckworth, Managing Director of NOW Music said: “The eighties truly is the Nation’s favourite decade and a favourite for the NOW team. NOW is very excited to be able to support National Album Day with this compilation, with one hundred of the top eighties hits there really is something for everyone to enjoy. The eighties had everything from uplifting dance numbers to classic power ballads and we hope that this album might just lift the nation’s spirits.”
If you wish to unsubscribe please click here
For further information or product please contact: Borkowski PR +44 (0)203 176 2700
Rachel Wingate: 07807 354 540 / rachel@borkowski.co.uk
Tracklist
CD ONE:
01. George Michael - Careless Whisper
02. Whitney Houston - I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)
03. Michael Jackson - Billie Jean
04. Survivor - Eye Of The Tiger
05. Billy Joel - Uptown Girl
06. Dexys Midnight Runners - Come On Eileen
07. Soft Cell - Tainted Love
08. The Jam - Town Called Malice
09. Philip Bailey & Phil Collins - Easy Lover
10. Rick Astley - Never Gonna Give You Up
11. The Human League - Don’t You Want Me
12. Culture Club - Karma Chameleon
13. UB40 - Red Red Wine
14. Men At Work - Down Under
15. Nena - 99 Red Balloons
16. Belinda Carlisle - Heaven Is A Place On Earth
17. Pretenders - Brass In Pocket
18. The Bangles - Eternal Flame
19. Foreigner - I Want To Know What Love Is
20. Bonnie Tyler - Total Eclipse Of The Heart
CD TWO:
01. John Lennon - Woman
02. Ben E. King - Stand By Me
03. Spandau Ballet - True
04. KC & The Sunshine Band - Give It Up
05. Eurythmics - There Must Be An Angel (Playing With My Heart)
06. Tiffany - I Think We’re Alone Now
07. Frankie Goes To Hollywood - Relax
08. Dead Or Alive - You Spin Me Round (Like A Record)
09. Europe - The Final Countdown
10. The Jam - Going Underground
11. Blondie - Call Me
12. The Communards with Sarah Jane Morris - Don’t Leave Me This Way
13. Billy Ocean - When The Going Gets Tough, The Tough Get Going
14. Spinners - Medley: Working My Way Back To You / Forgive Me Girl
15. Odyssey - Use It Up And Wear It Out
16. Bros - I Owe You Nothing
17. Adam & The Ants - Stand And Deliver
18. Tight Fit - The Lion Sleeps Tonight
19. Bucks Fizz - Making Your Mind Up
20. Shakin’ Stevens - This Ole House
CD THREE:
01. UB40 & Chrissie Hynde - I Got You Babe
02. Aswad - Don’t Turn Around
03. Culture Club - Do You Really Want To Hurt Me
04. Lisa Stansﬁeld - All Around The World
05. Whitney Houston - Saving All My Love For You
06. Jennifer Rush - The Power Of Love
07. Phyllis Nelson - Move Closer
08. Lionel Richie - Hello
09. The Mash - Suicide Is Painless (Main Title)
10. Fairground Attraction - Perfect
11. The Flying Pickets - Only You
12. Paul McCartney - Pipes Of Peace
13. Wet Wet Wet - With A Little Help From My Friends
14. Feargal Sharkey - A Good Heart
15. Julio Iglesias - Begin The Beguine (Volver A Empezar)
16. Aneka - Japanese Boy
17. Fern Kinney - Together We Are Beautiful
18. Nicole - A Little Peace
19. Paul Young - Wherever I Lay My Hat (That’s My Home)
20. Johnny Logan - What’s Another Year
CD FOUR:
01. T’Pau - China In Your Hand
02. Roxy Music - Jealous Guy
03. Boy George - Everything I Own
04. Musical Youth - Pass The Dutchie
05. Soul II Soul & Caron Wheeler - Back To Life (However Do You Want Me)
06. Blondie - Atomic
07. Kylie Minogue - I Should Be So Lucky
08. Jason Donovan - Too Many Broken Hearts
09. Captain Sensible - Happy Talk
10. Jim Diamond - I Should Have Known Better
11. Nick Berry - Every Loser Wins
12. Charlene - I’ve Never Been To Me
13. Chris De Burgh - Lady In Red
14. Elaine Paige & Barbara Dickson - I Know Him So Well
15. The Hollies - He Ain’t Heavy He’s My Brother
16. Kenny Rogers - Coward Of The County
17. The Housemartins - Caravan Of Love
18. Smokey Robinson - Being With You
19. Boris Gardiner - I Want To Wake Up With You
20. Goombay Dance Band - Seven Tears
CD FIVE:
01. Madness - House Of Fun
02. Kelly Marie - Feels Like I’m In Love
03. Kylie Minogue & Jason Donovan - Especially For You
04. Sonia - You’ll Never Stop Me Loving You
05. Irene Cara - Fame
06. Mel & Kim - Respectable
07. Yazz & The Plastic Population - The Only Way Is Up
08. S’Express - Theme From S-Express
09. Black Box - Ride On Time
10. Chaka Khan - I Feel For You
11. a-ha - The Sun Always Shines On T.V.
12. Paul Hardcastle - 19
13. Frankie Goes To Hollywood - Two Tribes
14. Duran Duran - The Reﬂex
15. Midge Ure - If I Was
16. Kajagoogoo - Too Shy
17. Jackie Wilson - Reet Petite
18. Jive Bunny and the Mastermixers - Swing The Mood
19. Los Lobos - La Bamba
20. Sister Sledge – FrankieTo enter simply name one artist on our new Tickets Directory.
Just send your ANSWER on an email with NOW 100 Hits 80s in the subject line to comps@music-news.com please include your NAME, EMAIL, ADDRESS & TWITTER HANDLE (if available).
It's that simple! Best of luck!
You can double your chances by liking & retweeting the competition on our Competitions Club page @competitionsC. Good luck & tag friends for extra entries.
For more competitions entries visit our network sites Film-News.co.uk
, Theatre-News.com and Game-News.co.uk.
Get the competitions delivered directly to you by signing up to our newsletter here.
Promoter Terms and conditions.