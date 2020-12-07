Win 'NOW 100 Hits 80s No.1s' CDs

NOW MUSIC RETURNS WITH THE RELEASE OF NOW 100 HITS 80s NO.1s TO CELEBRATE THIS YEARS 80s THEMED NATIONAL ALBUM DAYRelease Date: 9th October 2020NOW 100 Hits 80s No.1s,The 80s, the decade that just keeps on giving, a decade that took us all the way to Club Tropicana and bought us Back To Life and on top of that birthed NOW That’s What I Call Music! in 1983, the greatest compilation on the planet.Even now, the Nation just can’t keep their ears away from a bit of 80s nostalgia, so to recognise the UK’s favourite musical decade, the 80s will be the theme for National Album Day on Saturday 10th October. To celebrate, NOW That’s What I Call Music is bringing you the biggest 80s hits in its upcoming compilation; 100 number 1 80s singles you can singalong to without having to detangle your cassette tape.With big power tracks from the likes of Whitney Houston’s I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me), Survivor’s Eye Of The Tiger and Belinda Carlisle’s Heaven Is A Place On Earth to electronic classics such as Frankie Goes To Hollywood’s Relax, Blackbox’s Ride On Time and pop classics including Jennifer Rush’s The Power Of Love, Bucks Fizz’s Making Your Mind Up and Culture Club’s Karma Chameleon, this compilation showcases the very best of 80s.So, rather than relive the days of Ceefax, mullets and Dynasty, NOW Music will transport you back to your favourite moments in time and provide you with the soundtrack to create new memories.A spokesperson for National Album Day, which takes place on 10th October and this year celebrates the albums of the Eighties, said: “The Eighties were a musically-rich decade, brilliantly captured by the NOW compilations that were so ground-breaking at the time. Now…That’s What I Call Music has held the public’s imagination ever since as an iconic part of our music heritage, and we are delighted that NOW100 Hits 80s No.1’s is being released to coincide with National Album Day.”Peter Duckworth, Managing Director of NOW Music said: “The eighties truly is the Nation’s favourite decade and a favourite for the NOW team. NOW is very excited to be able to support National Album Day with this compilation, with one hundred of the top eighties hits there really is something for everyone to enjoy. The eighties had everything from uplifting dance numbers to classic power ballads and we hope that this album might just lift the nation’s spirits.”If you wish to unsubscribe please click hereFor further information or product please contact: Borkowski PR +44 (0)203 176 2700Rachel Wingate: 07807 354 540 / rachel@borkowski.co.ukTracklistCD ONE:01. George Michael - Careless Whisper02. Whitney Houston - I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)03. Michael Jackson - Billie Jean04. Survivor - Eye Of The Tiger05. Billy Joel - Uptown Girl06. Dexys Midnight Runners - Come On Eileen07. Soft Cell - Tainted Love08. The Jam - Town Called Malice09. Philip Bailey & Phil Collins - Easy Lover10. Rick Astley - Never Gonna Give You Up11. The Human League - Don’t You Want Me12. Culture Club - Karma Chameleon13. UB40 - Red Red Wine14. Men At Work - Down Under15. Nena - 99 Red Balloons16. Belinda Carlisle - Heaven Is A Place On Earth17. Pretenders - Brass In Pocket18. The Bangles - Eternal Flame19. Foreigner - I Want To Know What Love Is20. Bonnie Tyler - Total Eclipse Of The HeartCD TWO:01. John Lennon - Woman02. Ben E. King - Stand By Me03. Spandau Ballet - True04. KC & The Sunshine Band - Give It Up05. Eurythmics - There Must Be An Angel (Playing With My Heart)06. Tiffany - I Think We’re Alone Now07. Frankie Goes To Hollywood - Relax08. Dead Or Alive - You Spin Me Round (Like A Record)09. Europe - The Final Countdown10. The Jam - Going Underground11. Blondie - Call Me12. The Communards with Sarah Jane Morris - Don’t Leave Me This Way13. Billy Ocean - When The Going Gets Tough, The Tough Get Going14. Spinners - Medley: Working My Way Back To You / Forgive Me Girl15. Odyssey - Use It Up And Wear It Out16. Bros - I Owe You Nothing17. Adam & The Ants - Stand And Deliver18. Tight Fit - The Lion Sleeps Tonight19. Bucks Fizz - Making Your Mind Up20. Shakin’ Stevens - This Ole HouseCD THREE:01. UB40 & Chrissie Hynde - I Got You Babe02. Aswad - Don’t Turn Around03. Culture Club - Do You Really Want To Hurt Me04. Lisa Stansﬁeld - All Around The World05. Whitney Houston - Saving All My Love For You06. Jennifer Rush - The Power Of Love07. Phyllis Nelson - Move Closer08. Lionel Richie - Hello09. The Mash - Suicide Is Painless (Main Title)10. Fairground Attraction - Perfect11. The Flying Pickets - Only You12. Paul McCartney - Pipes Of Peace13. Wet Wet Wet - With A Little Help From My Friends14. Feargal Sharkey - A Good Heart15. Julio Iglesias - Begin The Beguine (Volver A Empezar)16. Aneka - Japanese Boy17. Fern Kinney - Together We Are Beautiful18. Nicole - A Little Peace19. Paul Young - Wherever I Lay My Hat (That’s My Home)20. Johnny Logan - What’s Another YearCD FOUR:01. T’Pau - China In Your Hand02. Roxy Music - Jealous Guy03. Boy George - Everything I Own04. Musical Youth - Pass The Dutchie05. Soul II Soul & Caron Wheeler - Back To Life (However Do You Want Me)06. Blondie - Atomic07. Kylie Minogue - I Should Be So Lucky08. Jason Donovan - Too Many Broken Hearts09. Captain Sensible - Happy Talk10. Jim Diamond - I Should Have Known Better11. Nick Berry - Every Loser Wins12. Charlene - I’ve Never Been To Me13. Chris De Burgh - Lady In Red14. Elaine Paige & Barbara Dickson - I Know Him So Well15. The Hollies - He Ain’t Heavy He’s My Brother16. Kenny Rogers - Coward Of The County17. The Housemartins - Caravan Of Love18. Smokey Robinson - Being With You19. Boris Gardiner - I Want To Wake Up With You20. Goombay Dance Band - Seven TearsCD FIVE:01. Madness - House Of Fun02. Kelly Marie - Feels Like I’m In Love03. Kylie Minogue & Jason Donovan - Especially For You04. Sonia - You’ll Never Stop Me Loving You05. Irene Cara - Fame06. Mel & Kim - Respectable07. Yazz & The Plastic Population - The Only Way Is Up08. S’Express - Theme From S-Express09. Black Box - Ride On Time10. Chaka Khan - I Feel For You11. a-ha - The Sun Always Shines On T.V.12. Paul Hardcastle - 1913. Frankie Goes To Hollywood - Two Tribes14. Duran Duran - The Reﬂex15. Midge Ure - If I Was16. Kajagoogoo - Too Shy17. Jackie Wilson - Reet Petite18. Jive Bunny and the Mastermixers - Swing The Mood19. Los Lobos - La Bamba20. Sister Sledge – Frankie