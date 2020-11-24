Win our Iron Maiden Schemers Prize Bundle

We have one signed Schemers poster, an Iron Maiden 40th Anniversary album hoodie and an Iron Maiden limited edition crystal clear vinyl picture disc to win!
Synopsis - Davie (Conor Berry) is a dreamer from the council schemes, constantly hustling for his next buck, then losing it on the horses. After a football injury, Davie falls for trainee nurse Shona (Tara Lee) and tries to impress her by running a disco. Along with friends John and Scot, the trio start promoting bands – culminating in a hugely ambitious Iron Maiden gig at the Caird Hall, Dundee. With ambition so grand they go deep in debt with Fergie, a gangster of legendary violence, Davie needs to use every trick to pull off the biggest scheme of his life.
Schemers will be in UK Cinemas from 25th September.
