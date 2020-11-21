Win Earth, Wind & Fire 'Gold' CDs

The popularity of Earth, Wind & Fire’s biggest hits – September, Boogie Wonderland, Let’s Groove, Got To Get You Into My Life, Fantasy and After The Love Has Gone – will never diminish!
Formed in Chicago in 1969 by Maurice White, with a blend of soul, funk, R&B, pop, rock, jazz and ultimately disco, they had hits in the US and UK through the 70s and 80s. Aside from the unique combination of White’s baritone and Philip Bailey’s falsetto vocals, the ensemble also featured the tightest horn section ever, playing the most exciting arrangements. The band won six Grammys, and sold over 90 million records.
This 45-track compilation contains all their UK hits and 38 US hits, and features extended 12” versions of Boogie Wonderland and Let’s Groove.
DISC ONE
1. Boogie Wonderland
2. Let’s Groove
3. Shining Star
4. That’s The Way Of The World 5. Sing A Song
6. Can’t Hide Love 7. Getaway
8. Gratitude
9. Love’s Holiday 10. Reasons
11. Runnin’
12. Mom
13. Evil
14. Keep Your Head To The Sky 15. Mighty Mighty
16. Kalimba Story 17. Devotion
DISC TWO
1. September
2. After The Love Has Gone
3. Let Your Feelings Show
4. Jupiter
5. Magic Mind
6. Star
7. Can’t Let Go
8. Let Me Talk
9. Side By Side
10. Spread Your Love
11. Magnetic
12. Touch
13. System Of Survival
14. Thinking Of You
15. Let’s Groove [Special Remixed Holiday Version]
DISC THREE
1. Got To Get You Into My Life 2. Fantasy
3. Saturday Nite
4. Serpentine Fire
5. On Your Face
6. You
7. And Love Goes On
8. Back On The Road
9. Wanna Be With You
10. I’ve Had Enough
11. Fall In Love With Me
12. In The Stone
13. Boogie Wonderland [Special Disco Version]
