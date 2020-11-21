Win Earth, Wind & Fire 'Gold' CDs

The popularity of Earth, Wind & Fire’s biggest hits – September, Boogie Wonderland, Let’s Groove, Got To Get You Into My Life, Fantasy and After The Love Has Gone – will never diminish!Formed in Chicago in 1969 by Maurice White, with a blend of soul, funk, R&B, pop, rock, jazz and ultimately disco, they had hits in the US and UK through the 70s and 80s. Aside from the unique combination of White’s baritone and Philip Bailey’s falsetto vocals, the ensemble also featured the tightest horn section ever, playing the most exciting arrangements. The band won six Grammys, and sold over 90 million records.This 45-track compilation contains all their UK hits and 38 US hits, and features extended 12” versions of Boogie Wonderland and Let’s Groove.DISC ONE1. Boogie Wonderland2. Let’s Groove3. Shining Star4. That’s The Way Of The World 5. Sing A Song6. Can’t Hide Love 7. Getaway8. Gratitude9. Love’s Holiday 10. Reasons11. Runnin’12. Mom13. Evil14. Keep Your Head To The Sky 15. Mighty Mighty16. Kalimba Story 17. DevotionDISC TWO1. September2. After The Love Has Gone3. Let Your Feelings Show4. Jupiter5. Magic Mind6. Star7. Can’t Let Go8. Let Me Talk9. Side By Side10. Spread Your Love11. Magnetic12. Touch13. System Of Survival14. Thinking Of You15. Let’s Groove [Special Remixed Holiday Version]DISC THREE1. Got To Get You Into My Life 2. Fantasy3. Saturday Nite4. Serpentine Fire5. On Your Face6. You7. And Love Goes On8. Back On The Road9. Wanna Be With You10. I’ve Had Enough11. Fall In Love With Me12. In The Stone13. Boogie Wonderland [Special Disco Version]