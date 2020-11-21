Win Bangles 'Gold' CDs

BANGLES - GOLDThe Bangles arrived in the UK charts in February 1986 with # 2 hit “Manic Monday”, written by Prince. This was followed the same year by “If She Knew What She Wants”, “Going Down To Liverpool” and the # 3 hit “Walk Like An Egyptian” (also a million-selling # 1 in the US).The most successful all-female rock group in chart history (featuring Susanna Hoffs, sisters Vicki and Debbie Peterson and Michael Steele) saw more hits with “Walking Down Your Street”, Simon & Garfunkel’s “Hazy Shade Of Winter” and the # 1 hit “Eternal Flame” (also a # 1 in the US) in 1989.This 40 track set contains all the hits and much more, including a CD of extended mixes and a hits medley.DISC ONE1. MANIC MONDAY2. WALK LIKE AN EGYPTIAN3. IN YOUR ROOM4. GOING DOWN TO LIVERPOOL 5. WALKING DOWN YOUR STREET 6. WATCHING THE SKY7. I’LL SET YOU FREE8. I GOT NOTHING9. WHAT I MEANT TO SAY10. COMPLICATED GIRL11. LIVE12. MORE THAN MEETS THE EYE 13. IN A DIFFERENT LIGHT14. LET IT GO15. NOT LIKE YOUDISC TWO1. ETERNAL FLAME2. HAZY SHADE OF WINTER3. IF SHE KNEW WHAT SHE WANTS 4. FOLLOWING5. HERO TAKES A FALL6. BE WITH YOU7. EVERYTHING I WANTED8. WAITING FOR YOU9. MAKE A PLAY FOR HER NOW10. SEPTEMBER GURLS11. DOVER BEACH12. SOMETHING TO BELIEVE IN13. STANDING IN THE HALLWAY 14. SOME DREAMS COME TRUE 15. CRASH AND BURNDISC THREE1. MANIC MONDAY [EXTENDED REMIX]2. WALK LIKE AN EGYPTIAN [EXTENDED DANCE MIX]3. IF SHE KNEW WHAT SHE WANTS [EXTENDED REMIX]4. WALKING DOWN YOUR STREET (EXTENDED REMIX)5. WALK LIKE AN EGYPTIAN [A CAPPELLA MIX]6. HAZY SHADE OF WINTER [PURPLE HAZE MIX]7. WALKING DOWN YOUR STREET / JAMES [LIVE MEDLEY] 8. IN YOUR ROOM [12” REMIX]9. WALK LIKE AN EGYPTIAN [DUB MIX]10. BANGLES HITS MIX