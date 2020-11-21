Win Bangles 'Gold' CDs

BANGLES - GOLD
The Bangles arrived in the UK charts in February 1986 with # 2 hit “Manic Monday”, written by Prince. This was followed the same year by “If She Knew What She Wants”, “Going Down To Liverpool” and the # 3 hit “Walk Like An Egyptian” (also a million-selling # 1 in the US).
The most successful all-female rock group in chart history (featuring Susanna Hoffs, sisters Vicki and Debbie Peterson and Michael Steele) saw more hits with “Walking Down Your Street”, Simon & Garfunkel’s “Hazy Shade Of Winter” and the # 1 hit “Eternal Flame” (also a # 1 in the US) in 1989.
This 40 track set contains all the hits and much more, including a CD of extended mixes and a hits medley.
DISC ONE
1. MANIC MONDAY
2. WALK LIKE AN EGYPTIAN
3. IN YOUR ROOM
4. GOING DOWN TO LIVERPOOL 5. WALKING DOWN YOUR STREET 6. WATCHING THE SKY
7. I’LL SET YOU FREE
8. I GOT NOTHING
9. WHAT I MEANT TO SAY
10. COMPLICATED GIRL
11. LIVE
12. MORE THAN MEETS THE EYE 13. IN A DIFFERENT LIGHT
14. LET IT GO
15. NOT LIKE YOU
DISC TWO
1. ETERNAL FLAME
2. HAZY SHADE OF WINTER
3. IF SHE KNEW WHAT SHE WANTS 4. FOLLOWING
5. HERO TAKES A FALL
6. BE WITH YOU
7. EVERYTHING I WANTED
8. WAITING FOR YOU
9. MAKE A PLAY FOR HER NOW
10. SEPTEMBER GURLS
11. DOVER BEACH
12. SOMETHING TO BELIEVE IN
13. STANDING IN THE HALLWAY 14. SOME DREAMS COME TRUE 15. CRASH AND BURN
DISC THREE
1. MANIC MONDAY [EXTENDED REMIX]
2. WALK LIKE AN EGYPTIAN [EXTENDED DANCE MIX]
3. IF SHE KNEW WHAT SHE WANTS [EXTENDED REMIX]
4. WALKING DOWN YOUR STREET (EXTENDED REMIX)
5. WALK LIKE AN EGYPTIAN [A CAPPELLA MIX]
6. HAZY SHADE OF WINTER [PURPLE HAZE MIX]
7. WALKING DOWN YOUR STREET / JAMES [LIVE MEDLEY] 8. IN YOUR ROOM [12” REMIX]
9. WALK LIKE AN EGYPTIAN [DUB MIX]
10. BANGLES HITS MIXWe have three copies of the Bangles 'Gold' to give away. To enter simply name one artist on our new Tickets Directory.
Just send your ANSWER on an email with BANGLES - GOLD in the subject line to comps@music-news.com please include your NAME, EMAIL, ADDRESS & TWITTER HANDLE (if available).
It's that simple! Best of luck!
You can double your chances by liking & retweeting the competition on our Competitions Club page @competitionsC. Good luck & tag friends for extra entries.
For more competitions entries visit our network sites Film-News.co.uk
, Theatre-News.com and Game-News.co.uk.
Get the competitions delivered directly to you by signing up to our newsletter here.
Promoter Terms and conditions.