Win The New Seekers 'Gold' CDs

The New Seekers - GoldCrimson presents The New Seekers ‘Gold’, the only New Seekers compilation you’ll ever need.The New Seekers were the English pop group formed in the late ‘60s by ex- Seeker, Keith Potger. Known for their distinctive folk-pop songs, the group achieved international success with singles such as ‘I’d Like To Teach The World To Sing (In Perfect Harmony)’ and ‘You Won’t Find Another Fool Like Me’ (both ranking amongst the highest selling singles of the 1970s).This definitive 3CD set features 57 tracks spanning the group’s entire career.CD11. Meet My Lord2. Zarzis3. Look What They’ve Done To My Song, Ma4. It’s A Beautiful Day (Keith Potger & The New Seekers) 5. When There’s No Love Left6. Shine People Shine(Keith Potger & The New Seekers)7. Nickel Song8. All Right My Love9. Never Ending Song Of Love10. Cincinnati11. Good Old Fashioned Music12. Sweet Louise13. I’d Like To Teach The World To Sing(In Perfect Harmony)14. Boom Town15. Beg, Steal Or Borrow16. One By One17. Circles18. Mystic Queen19. For You We SingCD21. Come Softly To Me2. Idaho3. Pinball Wizard / See Me Feel Me4. Time Limit5. Nevertheless (I’m In Love With You) (Eve Graham & The New Seekers)6. Goodbye Is Just Another Word7. Me & My Guitar8. We’ve Got To Do It Now9. Look Look10. Crying In The Rain (Marty Kristian)11. A Woman Grows12. You Won’t Find Another Fool Like Me 13. Song For You And Me14. I Get A Little Sentimental Over You 15. Ride A Horse16. Sing Hallelujah17. Unwithered Rose18. It’s So Nice (To Have You Home Again) 19. Hey Look HighCD31. I Wanna Go Back2. The World Belongs To Me3. Give Me Love Your Way4. You Never Can Tell5. Flashback6. The Singer7. Do You Wanna Make Love 8. Anthem9. I’ve Got Your Number10. You Needed Me11. Alladin12. Don’t Stop The Music13. Love Is A Song14. Collision Of Love15. Tell Me16. What’ve You Got To Lose 17. California Nights18. One Step Closer To Heaven