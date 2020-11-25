Win The New Seekers 'Gold' CDs

The New Seekers - Gold
Crimson presents The New Seekers ‘Gold’, the only New Seekers compilation you’ll ever need.
The New Seekers were the English pop group formed in the late ‘60s by ex- Seeker, Keith Potger. Known for their distinctive folk-pop songs, the group achieved international success with singles such as ‘I’d Like To Teach The World To Sing (In Perfect Harmony)’ and ‘You Won’t Find Another Fool Like Me’ (both ranking amongst the highest selling singles of the 1970s).
This definitive 3CD set features 57 tracks spanning the group’s entire career.
CD1
1. Meet My Lord
2. Zarzis
3. Look What They’ve Done To My Song, Ma
4. It’s A Beautiful Day (Keith Potger & The New Seekers) 5. When There’s No Love Left
6. Shine People Shine
(Keith Potger & The New Seekers)
7. Nickel Song
8. All Right My Love
9. Never Ending Song Of Love
10. Cincinnati
11. Good Old Fashioned Music
12. Sweet Louise
13. I’d Like To Teach The World To Sing
(In Perfect Harmony)
14. Boom Town
15. Beg, Steal Or Borrow
16. One By One
17. Circles
18. Mystic Queen
19. For You We Sing
CD2
1. Come Softly To Me
2. Idaho
3. Pinball Wizard / See Me Feel Me
4. Time Limit
5. Nevertheless (I’m In Love With You) (Eve Graham & The New Seekers)
6. Goodbye Is Just Another Word
7. Me & My Guitar
8. We’ve Got To Do It Now
9. Look Look
10. Crying In The Rain (Marty Kristian)
11. A Woman Grows
12. You Won’t Find Another Fool Like Me 13. Song For You And Me
14. I Get A Little Sentimental Over You 15. Ride A Horse
16. Sing Hallelujah
17. Unwithered Rose
18. It’s So Nice (To Have You Home Again) 19. Hey Look High
CD3
1. I Wanna Go Back
2. The World Belongs To Me
3. Give Me Love Your Way
4. You Never Can Tell
5. Flashback
6. The Singer
7. Do You Wanna Make Love 8. Anthem
9. I’ve Got Your Number
10. You Needed Me
11. Alladin
12. Don’t Stop The Music
13. Love Is A Song
14. Collision Of Love
15. Tell Me
16. What’ve You Got To Lose 17. California Nights
