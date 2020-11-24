Win Ibiza merchandise from new superstore My Essential

ONLINE SUPERSTORE – MY ESSENTIAL – LAUNCHES FROM IBIZA WITH A PORTFOLIO OF WORLD’S MOST ICONIC BRANDS
Two of Ibiza’s most recognisable faces and much-loved characters, Charlie Chester and Jo Mills, have launched a global online superstore – My Essential – www.myessential.shop
– under the ethos of if people can’t get to their favourite beach clubs, clubs, venues or even boutique hotel resorts Ibiza, they will bring it to the people.
The unique team of Charlie and Jo, a husband and wife duo who made Ibiza their home in the late 90’s after frequent trips during the 80’s. They have promoted, DJ’ed, set up thriving businesses and entrepreneurial projects that have grown with the changing face of the island, and have worked with the most iconic brands the island has nurtured over the last 30 years and global brands across the UK, Bali, Singapore, Malta and Croatia.
With the unprecedented and challenging turn of events the world experienced from early 2020 due to the pandemic, none more so than the Island of Ibiza and the devastating effects to the tourist industry – Charlie and Jo recognised the urgency to revive the beloved island’s scene by establishing a way for brands to keep open a revenue stream by means of the sale of their merchandise.
Teaming up with the UK based Pogo Group was a key step in bringing unrivalled e- commerce, design and on-demand fulfilment experience, with an established worldwide fulfilment network. Chris Mickleburgh, Pogo Group founder, is a pioneer in the print on demand industry, overseeing a diverse portfolio of over 500 of the best-loved brands and licenses in the world, from Disney to Coca Cola, The Simpsons to Guinness and everything in-between.
Charlie Chester, founder of My Essential said: “The global pandemic stopped Ibiza and the world in its tracks, so we used the strict lockdown time on the Island to plan and accelerate our new business, which was already in the pipeline with our global partners at the beginning of the year.
"In April and May, through the power of Zoom, we were able to connect with all the brands and artists in our portfolio to help diversify their offering and brand loyalty, and six weeks later we are live, which we are really delighted about. We have taken the hassle and commitment out of creating online stores and opened up hundreds of products directly to people’s hands in an ethical and sustainable way.”
Sales of merchandise in Ibiza account for over 150 million euros per annum and My Essential brings together a plethora of the islands most beloved brands under one roof. My Essential offers 1000’s of different products, from leisurewear to onesies and everything in between, bags of every shape and colour, merchandise for ALL seasons and all businesses.
With a portfolio that is growing daily, My Essential hosts brands exclusively within the My Essential superstore – such as LNOE, Jockey Club, O Beach, IAMPRO, Back 2 basics from Leeds UK, Global Underground, HIP HOP BRUNCH London and Zoo Project Ibiza with many more to be added.
Having already had a huge success with the first run of merchandise for Sasha’s Last Night On Earth label, they will continue to launch lines for beach clubs, hotels, clubs and DJs such as Jockey Club, O Beach, Bambuku, Wikiwoo, Walking Ibiza, Do Not Sleep (club brand), Sonica Radio, Pareidolia, Ibiza Club News, Mantronix and many more in the pipeline.
