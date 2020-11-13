Win Back To The Future's Teddy Bears from Steiff

This year is the 35th anniversary of cult classic Back to the Future! The musical inspired by the film hits the London stage next year.
Die-hard movie buffs can commemorate Doc Brown and Marty McFly thanks to Steiff, the ultimate bear makers.
Make sure you’re not OUTTATIME, Hill Valley fans, only 1985 of these are available worldwide.www.steiffteddybears.co.uk
£199
Mohair, five-way jointed, 15 cm, gold plated Steiff button in the ear, certificate of authentication
About Steiff
· Iconic German toy manufacturer Steiff created the world's first teddy bear in 1902.
· It’s now a heritage brand collected by toy and bear enthusiasts worldwide.
· Steiff bears and collectibles are often gifted to mark special occasions and are passed down as heirlooms from one generation to the next.
· Steiff’s original antique bears sell for thousands at auction.
· All authentic Steiff pieces still have the famous button in the ear.
· Limited editions come with a certificate of authenticity.
· Visit www.steiffteddybears.co.uk
