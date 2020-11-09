Win Gregory Porter 'All Rise' CDs

Following the release of his stunning new album ‘All Rise’ which went into the album charts at number 3 today, beating Katy Perry for the slot and achieving the 4th top 10 album of his career, Gregory Porter launches a new initiative this weekend to thank his fans, their friends, colleagues and families who have risen up during the pandemic to perform acts of human kindness.Fans will be encouraged to nominate via #AllRiseAwards, anyone whose selfless actions they have admired during and post lockdown for an ‘All Rise’ Award. Winners will be chosen for their good deeds and receive a ticket for themselves and their nominee to attend one of Gregory’s live tour dates in 2021. During the show winners will be asked to ‘All Rise’ and stand in the spotlight for a moment or two, whilst Gregory thanks them for their actions.Says Gregory “It’s a small way that I can show my appreciation for all of the wonderful things so many of my fans have been doing through these troubled times. We all need to rise to the challenges that life is throwing our way right now and do what we can to bring out the best in humanity and share a little of the joy that being appreciated can bring”Undeniably one of the best voices of our generation, the Grammy award-winning singing sensation, with a voice as smooth as honey will be performing across the UK Throughout Feb/ Mar 2021 and 4 nights at The Royal Albert Hall in May, where ‘All Rise’ award winners will enjoy their moments of appreciation.Nominations and winners will be collated on allrise.gregoryporter.com‘All Rise’ is out now on Decca Records/ Blue Note.