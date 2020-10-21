DIRE STRAITS*CD BOX SET – ‘THE STUDIO ALBUMS 1978-1991’TO BE RELEASED ON 9th OCTOBER ‘20*PLUS REPRESSING OF VINYL BOX SET DUE TO OVERWHELMING PUBLIC DEMANDOn 9th October, to coincide with National Album Day 2020, UMC/Virgin will release a 6 CD box set of all of the studio albums by Dire Straits, a band that straddled the globe with their sophisticated rootsy guitar rock wedded to literate story-telling lyrics. Emerging on the club and pub circuit in 1977, Dire Straits were led by charismatic Geordie singer-songwriter, record producer and composer Mark Knopfler, one of the most successful musicians the UK has ever produced, who is often cited as one of the greatest guitarists of all time. Dire Straits’ sound defined the late 70s/early 80s with monster hits such as ‘Sultans Of Swing’, ‘Romeo And Juliet’, ‘Money For Nothing’ and ‘Walk Of Life’. Dire Straits’ 1985 album Brothers In Arms, a global No 1 and double Grammy Award winner, is one of the world’s best selling albums. After releasing their final album ‘On Every Street’ in ’91, Knopfler called time on Dire Straits in 1995 and set off on a new path as a solo artist.Dire Straits – The Studio Albums 1978-1991 features the albums Dire Straits (1978), Communiqué (1979), Making Movies (1980), Love Over Gold (1982), Brothers In Arms (1985) and On Every Street (1991) - all of which are certified multi-platinum. The albums will come in a deluxe clamshell box with the CDs housed in mini-vinyl style cardboard wallets and each album will include a beautiful poster with the original sleeve artwork (including lyrics and credits).TRACKLISTINGS FOR CD BOXCD 1 – Dire StraitsDown To The WaterlineWater Of LoveSetting Me UpSix Blade KnifeSouthbound AgainSultans Of SwingIn The GalleryWild West EndLionsCD 2 - CommuniquéOnce Upon A Time In The WestNewsWhere Do You Think You’re Going?CommuniquéLady WriterAngel Of MercyPortobello BelleSingle-Handed SailorFollow Me HomeCD 3 – Making MoviesTunnel Of LoveRomeo And JulietSkateawayExpresso LoveHand In HandSolid RockLes BoysCD 4 – Love Over GoldTelegraph RoadPrivate InvestigationsIndustrial DiseaseLove Over GoldIt Never RainsCD 5 – Brothers In ArmsSo Far AwayMoney For NothingWalk Of LifeYour Latest TrickWhy WorryRide Across The RiverThe Man’s Too StrongOne WorldBrothers In ArmsCD 6 – On Every StreetCalling ElvisOn Every StreetWhen It Comes To YouFade To BlackThe BugYou And Your FriendHeavy FuelIron HandTicket To HeavenMy PartiesPlanet Of New OrleansHow LongThe CD box is available for pre-order here: https://DireStraits.lnk.to/6CDBoxsetOn the same date (9th Oct) UMC/Virgin will also release a repressing of the hugely popular 2013 8 LP vinyl box set ‘Dire Straits - The Studio Albums 1978-1991’.The 8LP vinyl box set is available for pre-order here: https://DireStraits.lnk.to/8LPBoxset‘DIRE STRAITS – THE STUDIO ALBUMS 1978 – 1991’ CD BOX SET‘DIRE STRAITS – THE STUDIO ALBUMS 1978 – 1991’ VINYL BOX SET (RE-PRESSING)RELEASE DATE 9th OCT ‘20