Win André Rieu's Magical Maastricht 'Together In Music' cinema tickets

ANDRÉ RIEUMAGICAL MAASTRICHT – TOGETHER IN MUSICTHE GREATEST MAASTRICHT MOMENTS FROM THE PAST 15 YEARSIN CINEMAS NATIONWIDEFROM 18th SEPTEMBER TO 15th OCTOBERFIND YOUR NEAREST CINEMA HERE: www.andreincinemas.comEvery summer André Rieu, the King of Waltz, presents a series of open-air concerts in his beautiful hometown of Maastricht in the Netherlands. With over 150,000 fans flocking from all corners of the world to watch him perform, it really is a highlight of the summer music calendar, filled with emotion, joy, and of course dancing.However, 2020 is different. With large concerts cancelled due to social distancing restrictions, André will bring Maastricht to them in a one-off throwback cinema spectacular.This Autumn, you are invited to enjoy André Rieu’s Magical Maastricht – Together In Music from the comfort of your local cinema. Featuring performances from André’s legendary summer Maastricht concerts with his Johann Strauss Orchestra, it is a special moment for fans to celebrate and remind us what brings us together – music and friendship.André Rieu’s Magical Maastricht – Together In Music will screen in over 500 cinemas around the UK from 18th September through to 15th October.Hosted by ITV’s Good Morning Britain’s Charlotte Hawkins, André will talk about his favourite memories from Maastricht in an exclusive interview filmed in the city’s famous Vrijthof Square. He will also take the occasion to reflect on his own personal experience in isolation, and what it means for him as a father and grandfather.André commented, “Since 2005, my Johann Strauss Orchestra and I have been very proud to welcome more than 1 million visitors from the whole world to my beautiful hometown Maastricht. This year COVID-19 is touching all of our lives and at this time our primary concern is the safety and well-being of our beloved fans, musicians, team and audiences, all part of the big “André-Rieu-Family”. Even if we cannot celebrate together LIVE this year – we should still celebrate! Therefore I am very happy and proud to share our greatest Maastricht moments with you this summer in cinemas all around the world!”Through an incredible life with unparalleled achievement, the world-renowned violinist André Rieu is the biggest Classical Music artist in the world right now. With over 40 million records sold worldwide and selling over 700,000 tickets each year, it’s no wonder he has been dubbed ‘the maestro of the masses’ by the New York Times.About André RieuAndré Rieu’s concerts in cinemas have grossed over $60m in box office sales. He has sold over 40 million CDs and DVDs around the world and received over 500 platinum and 270 gold awards for his unrivalled success. Known to millions as ‘The King of Waltz’, André Rieu is the world’s leading contemporary classical artist, consistently appearing on the world-wide list of highest-grossing touring artists. He continually breaks UK box office records for music concerts in cinemas and is considered the godfather of event cinema.About Piece of Magic EntertainmentPiece of Magic Entertainment is an international theatrical distribution company, bringing a diverse range of world-class cinema and events to the global marketplace. Established in 2017, the company offers unique content ranging from commercially driven documentaries to world class concert experiences within a cinema network reaching thousands of screens across 90+ countries.Piece of Magic Entertainment's slate includes Todd Douglas Miller’s award-winning box-office sensation APOLLO 11; David Attenborough’s upcoming feature documentary A LIFE ON OUR PLANET, Nick Broomfield’s MARIANNE & LEONARD: WORDS OF LOVE; award-winning director Lauren Greenfield’s IMELDA MARCOS: THE KINGMAKER; Stanley Nelson’s MILES DAVIS: BIRTH OF THE COOL and the latest from the event cinema phenomenon ANDRÉ RIEU.