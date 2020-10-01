Win two Barringtone vinyl albums & live tickets

BARRINGTONEBONANZA PLAN21/08/2020LABEL: ONOMATOPEOIAFORMAT: DIGITAL / CD / VINYLBarringtone bring us an eclectic debut, ​Bonanza Plan,​ produced in two parts by ​Nick Howiantz​ at Brixton Hill Studios and ​Oli Bayston at Gun Factory, Homerton. Bonanza Plan​ is out ​August 21 via ​Onomatopoeia (Crayola Lecturn, Hurtling, William D. Drake)Bonanza Plan​ is a slice of intricately produced avant-garde pop, recorded in live takes, with over-dubs, synths and field recordings added later.​ ​The album is a pulsating and bizarre assortment of progressive pop, math rock and angular mayhem, with an occasional dash of bird song.Bonanza Plan is the perfect cypher for this diverse sound - Barry Dobbin explains: ‘​A Bonanza Plan is an idea based on some of the more hyperbolic management theory/self-help, absurdist, go-getting, self-determination aids to modern life that are routinely presented to the modern consumer citizen - everyone needs one if they are to experience the ongoing material / spiritual / creative bonanza - if you haven't got a Bonanza Plan get one now!'Lighting-up live shows with their own blend of mathematical pop rock wizardry Barringtone are fast becoming known for their enchanting, complex arrangements and dissonant time signatures. The album is a mix of glorious electro sleaze pop like ​Feverhead,​ to the more math-rock, progressive stylings of ​Foxes & Brimstone.​ ​Gold Medal Vision​ is motoric, unexpected, clunky and funky - curiously demanding. ​Dreamboyz ​shimmies into an unanticipated​ g​roove from a lyric that conjures the image of unicorns, ridden bareback, tigers painting rainbows, bursting into flame - wild, heady and scattered, unexpected chords surge and surprising beats sneak up on you.Into The Woods​ takes us into the forest, as krautrock guitar arrangements conjure electronic beats. The New New​ speeds up, a dazzling synth line, a lilting lift, crafts into a spangled disco ball, evoking an optimistic Public Service Broadcasting, as the track plunges from a laser chic to rugged disco beats. Emily Smallhands spellbinds like a fine piece of embroidery. Technollipop​ is jerky, frenetic, a Rundgren-esque foray into the hypnotic delights of AK/DK, squelching beats and choir-like rock vocals. Finale ​Pet Gazelles​ is a whirring miasma of beats and electronics, surging towards sonic genius, while creating an eccentric and exhilarating sketchbook of sound reminiscent of​ Battles.Barringtone​ emerge from their previous incarnation post-punk electro pop artists ​Clor​, their debut Snake In The Grass​ was produced by Jas Shaw, one half of ​Simian Mobile Disco​. While Dobbin’s vocals featured on SMD’s track ​Love​, from 2007 album ​Attack, Decay, Sustain, Release. Musically Barringtone have evolved from a lifetime of diverse musical genres, currently Deerhoof/John Maus/Ariel Pink/R Stevie Moore - plus dance music electronica.