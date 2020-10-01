Win two Barringtone vinyl albums & live tickets

BARRINGTONE
BONANZA PLAN
21/08/2020
LABEL: ONOMATOPEOIA
FORMAT: DIGITAL / CD / VINYL
Barringtone bring us an eclectic debut, Bonanza Plan, produced in two parts by Nick Howiantz at Brixton Hill Studios and Oli Bayston at Gun Factory, Homerton. Bonanza Plan is out August 21 via Onomatopoeia (Crayola Lecturn, Hurtling, William D. Drake)
Bonanza Plan is a slice of intricately produced avant-garde pop, recorded in live takes, with over-dubs, synths and field recordings added later. The album is a pulsating and bizarre assortment of progressive pop, math rock and angular mayhem, with an occasional dash of bird song.
Bonanza Plan is the perfect cypher for this diverse sound - Barry Dobbin explains: ‘A Bonanza Plan is an idea based on some of the more hyperbolic management theory/self-help, absurdist, go-getting, self-determination aids to modern life that are routinely presented to the modern consumer citizen - everyone needs one if they are to experience the ongoing material / spiritual / creative bonanza - if you haven't got a Bonanza Plan get one now!'
Lighting-up live shows with their own blend of mathematical pop rock wizardry Barringtone are fast becoming known for their enchanting, complex arrangements and dissonant time signatures. The album is a mix of glorious electro sleaze pop like Feverhead, to the more math-rock, progressive stylings of Foxes & Brimstone. Gold Medal Vision is motoric, unexpected, clunky and funky - curiously demanding. Dreamboyz shimmies into an unanticipated groove from a lyric that conjures the image of unicorns, ridden bareback, tigers painting rainbows, bursting into flame - wild, heady and scattered, unexpected chords surge and surprising beats sneak up on you.
Into The Woods takes us into the forest, as krautrock guitar arrangements conjure electronic beats. The New New speeds up, a dazzling synth line, a lilting lift, crafts into a spangled disco ball, evoking an optimistic Public Service Broadcasting, as the track plunges from a laser chic to rugged disco beats. Emily Smallhands spellbinds like a fine piece of embroidery. Technollipop is jerky, frenetic, a Rundgren-esque foray into the hypnotic delights of AK/DK, squelching beats and choir-like rock vocals. Finale Pet Gazelles is a whirring miasma of beats and electronics, surging towards sonic genius, while creating an eccentric and exhilarating sketchbook of sound reminiscent of Battles.
Barringtone emerge from their previous incarnation post-punk electro pop artists Clor, their debut Snake In The Grass was produced by Jas Shaw, one half of Simian Mobile Disco. While Dobbin’s vocals featured on SMD’s track Love, from 2007 album Attack, Decay, Sustain, Release. Musically Barringtone have evolved from a lifetime of diverse musical genres, currently Deerhoof/John Maus/Ariel Pink/R Stevie Moore - plus dance music electronica.We have 2 vinyls + 2 tickets to any chosen live show to give away.
To enter simply name one artist on our new Tickets Directory.
Just send your ANSWER on an email with BARRINGTONE in the subject line to comps@music-news.com please include your NAME, EMAIL, ADDRESS & TWITTER HANDLE (if available).
It's that simple! Best of luck!
You can double your chances by liking & retweeting the competition on our Competitions Club page @competitionsC. Good luck & tag friends for extra entries.
For more competitions entries visit our network sites Film-News.co.uk
, Theatre-News.com and Game-News.co.uk.
Get the competitions delivered directly to you by signing up to our newsletter here.
Promoter Terms and conditions.