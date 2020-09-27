Win NOW That’s What I Call Music! 106

NOW That’s What I Call Music! 106 is here and it is jam-packed with all the latest chart-topping hits for music lovers up and down the country. On top of that, prepare to be transported back to 1985 with the re-release of NOW That’s What Call Music! 6, with classic hits from some of the biggest NOW Music artists including: Queen’s – One Vision, UB40 & Chrissie Hynde’s I Got You Babe, the Eurythmics – There Must Be An Angel (Playing With My Heart), and who doesn’t remember Feargal Sharkey’s, A Good Heart.
So, whether you prefer to dance to all the current hits or reminisce to tracks of the past, there really is something for everyone to listen to this Summer. Sing along to the likes of Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo’s Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat), Harry Style’s Watermelon Sugar and Joel Corry feat. MNEK Head & Heart. Or rewind to the eighties and sing your heart out to timeless tracks from Kate Bush’s legendary single Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) to Tina Turner’s incredible power anthem We Don’t Need Another Hero (Thunderdome), and who at 80 years old has just come out of retirement to launch a new single.
It might not be the Summer you had planned but whether you are spending it in your own home or garden, by a beach, in the park or round at your friends, NOW Music has your summer playlists sorted. Even with no festivals and gigs this year you can still discover a whole range of music on NOW106 and taste a little bit of nostalgia on NOW6.
In addition, the NOW Music App has launched its free ad-funded service giving everyone the opportunity to access: all the compilation albums (including NOW 106), NOW Radio and playlists all for free.
NOW106 TRACK LIST
CD ONE:
1. Jawsh 685 x Jason Derulo - Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat)
2. Harry Styles - Watermelon Sugar
3. Dua Lipa - Break My Heart
4. Regard & RAYE - Secrets
5. Nathan Dawe feat. Jaykae - Flowers
6. Topic & A7S - Breaking Me
7. Surf Mesa & Emilee - ily (i love you baby)
8. Powfu & beabadoobee - death bed (coffee for your head)
9. Jonas Blue & MAX - Naked
10. HOSH with 1979 feat. Jalja - Midnight (The Hanging Tree)
11. Joel Corry feat. MNEK - Head & Heart
12. Robbie Doherty & Keees. - Pour The Milk
13. Ellie Goulding - Power
14. The Weeknd - In Your Eyes
15. Sam Smith & Demi Lovato - I’m Ready
16. The 1975 - If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)
17. HAIM - Don’t Wanna
18. Katy Perry - Daisies
19. Kygo & OneRepublic - Lose Somebody
20. JP Saxe feat. Julia Michaels - If The World Was Ending
21. Tom Walker - Wait For You
CD TWO:
1. AJ Tracey feat. MoStack - Dinner Guest
2. S1mba feat. DTG - Rover
3. 220 KID & GRACEY - Don’t Need Love
4. Lil Mosey - Blueberry Faygo
5. Doja Cat feat. Gucci Mane - Like That
6. StaySolidRocky - Party Girl
7. Tion Wayne feat. Dutchavelli & Stormzy - I Dunno
8. THE SCOTTS, Travis Scott & Kid Cudi - THE SCOTTS
9. Niko B - Who’s That What’s That
10. KSI feat. Swarmz & Tion Wayne - Houdini
11. Sean Paul & Tove Lo - Calling On Me
12. PS1 feat. Alex Hosking - Fake Friends
13. Disclosure & Eko Roosevelt - Tondo
14. Jessie Ware - Save A Kiss
15. YUNGBLUD - Weird!
16. Ronan Keating - Little Thing Called Love
17. Paul Weller - Village
18. Natalie Taylor - Surrender
19. Rhys Lewis - No Right To Love You
20. Michael Ball, Captain Tom Moore & The NHS Voices of Care Choir - You’ll Never Walk Alone
NOW6 TRACK LIST
CD ONE:
Queen - One Vision
Nik Kershaw - When A Heart Beats
Feargal Sharkey - A Good Heart
Eurythmics - There Must Be An Angel (Playing With My Heart)
Simple Minds - Alive And Kicking
Gary Moore - Empty Rooms
Marillion - Lavender
Elton John - Nikita
Kate Bush - Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)
Level 42 - Something About You
Tina Turner - We Don’t Need Another Hero (Thunderdome)
UB40 - Don’t Break My Heart
Phil Collins And Marilyn Martin - Separate Lives
Cliff Richard - She’s So Beautiful
CD TWO:
Arcadia - Election Day
UB40 & Chrissie Hynde - I Got You Babe
Fine Young Cannibals - Blue
Midge Ure - If I Was
Siouxsie And The Banshees - Cities In Dust
Madness - Uncle Sam
Lloyd Cole And The Commotions - Lost Weekend
The Communards - You Are My World
Paul Hardcastle - Just For Money
Jan Hammer - Miami Vice Theme (From ‘Miami Vice’ Soundtrack)
Maria Vidal - Body Rock
Baltimora - Tarzan Boy
Mai Tai - Body & Soul
Cameo - Single Life
David Grant & Jaki Graham - MatedWe have three copies on CD to give away. To enter simply name one artist on our new Tickets Directory.
Just send your ANSWER on an email with NOW 106 in the subject line to comps@music-news.com please include your NAME, EMAIL, ADDRESS & TWITTER HANDLE (if available).
It's that simple! Best of luck!
You can double your chances by liking & retweeting the competition on our Competitions Club page @competitionsC. Good luck & tag friends for extra entries.
For more competitions entries visit our network sites Film-News.co.uk
, Theatre-News.com and Game-News.co.uk.
Get the competitions delivered directly to you by signing up to our newsletter here.
Promoter Terms and conditions.