Win NOW That’s What I Call Music! 106

NOW That’s What I Call Music! 106 is here and it is jam-packed with all the latest chart-topping hits for music lovers up and down the country. On top of that, prepare to be transported back to 1985 with the re-release of NOW That’s What Call Music! 6, with classic hits from some of the biggest NOW Music artists including: Queen’s – One Vision, UB40 & Chrissie Hynde’s I Got You Babe, the Eurythmics – There Must Be An Angel (Playing With My Heart), and who doesn’t remember Feargal Sharkey’s, A Good Heart.So, whether you prefer to dance to all the current hits or reminisce to tracks of the past, there really is something for everyone to listen to this Summer. Sing along to the likes of Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo’s Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat), Harry Style’s Watermelon Sugar and Joel Corry feat. MNEK Head & Heart. Or rewind to the eighties and sing your heart out to timeless tracks from Kate Bush’s legendary single Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) to Tina Turner’s incredible power anthem We Don’t Need Another Hero (Thunderdome), and who at 80 years old has just come out of retirement to launch a new single.It might not be the Summer you had planned but whether you are spending it in your own home or garden, by a beach, in the park or round at your friends, NOW Music has your summer playlists sorted. Even with no festivals and gigs this year you can still discover a whole range of music on NOW106 and taste a little bit of nostalgia on NOW6.In addition, the NOW Music App has launched its free ad-funded service giving everyone the opportunity to access: all the compilation albums (including NOW 106), NOW Radio and playlists all for free.NOW106 TRACK LISTCD ONE:1. Jawsh 685 x Jason Derulo - Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat)2. Harry Styles - Watermelon Sugar3. Dua Lipa - Break My Heart4. Regard & RAYE - Secrets5. Nathan Dawe feat. Jaykae - Flowers6. Topic & A7S - Breaking Me7. Surf Mesa & Emilee - ily (i love you baby)8. Powfu & beabadoobee - death bed (coffee for your head)9. Jonas Blue & MAX - Naked10. HOSH with 1979 feat. Jalja - Midnight (The Hanging Tree)11. Joel Corry feat. MNEK - Head & Heart12. Robbie Doherty & Keees. - Pour The Milk13. Ellie Goulding - Power14. The Weeknd - In Your Eyes15. Sam Smith & Demi Lovato - I’m Ready16. The 1975 - If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)17. HAIM - Don’t Wanna18. Katy Perry - Daisies19. Kygo & OneRepublic - Lose Somebody20. JP Saxe feat. Julia Michaels - If The World Was Ending21. Tom Walker - Wait For YouCD TWO:1. AJ Tracey feat. MoStack - Dinner Guest2. S1mba feat. DTG - Rover3. 220 KID & GRACEY - Don’t Need Love4. Lil Mosey - Blueberry Faygo5. Doja Cat feat. Gucci Mane - Like That6. StaySolidRocky - Party Girl7. Tion Wayne feat. Dutchavelli & Stormzy - I Dunno8. THE SCOTTS, Travis Scott & Kid Cudi - THE SCOTTS9. Niko B - Who’s That What’s That10. KSI feat. Swarmz & Tion Wayne - Houdini11. Sean Paul & Tove Lo - Calling On Me12. PS1 feat. Alex Hosking - Fake Friends13. Disclosure & Eko Roosevelt - Tondo14. Jessie Ware - Save A Kiss15. YUNGBLUD - Weird!16. Ronan Keating - Little Thing Called Love17. Paul Weller - Village18. Natalie Taylor - Surrender19. Rhys Lewis - No Right To Love You20. Michael Ball, Captain Tom Moore & The NHS Voices of Care Choir - You’ll Never Walk AloneNOW6 TRACK LISTCD ONE:Queen - One VisionNik Kershaw - When A Heart BeatsFeargal Sharkey - A Good HeartEurythmics - There Must Be An Angel (Playing With My Heart)Simple Minds - Alive And KickingGary Moore - Empty RoomsMarillion - LavenderElton John - NikitaKate Bush - Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)Level 42 - Something About YouTina Turner - We Don’t Need Another Hero (Thunderdome)UB40 - Don’t Break My HeartPhil Collins And Marilyn Martin - Separate LivesCliff Richard - She’s So BeautifulCD TWO:Arcadia - Election DayUB40 & Chrissie Hynde - I Got You BabeFine Young Cannibals - BlueMidge Ure - If I WasSiouxsie And The Banshees - Cities In DustMadness - Uncle SamLloyd Cole And The Commotions - Lost WeekendThe Communards - You Are My WorldPaul Hardcastle - Just For MoneyJan Hammer - Miami Vice Theme (From ‘Miami Vice’ Soundtrack)Maria Vidal - Body RockBaltimora - Tarzan BoyMai Tai - Body & SoulCameo - Single LifeDavid Grant & Jaki Graham - Mated