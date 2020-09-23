Win a Rock On Gold Headphones Stand and Metallica Master of Puppets Wallet

New UK-based retailer Lost Universe Lost Universe
launches online with a vast collection of pop-culture gifts, gadgets, apparel and collectables, amid increased popularity of licensed products, placing the UK as the second largest market worldwide, according to the 2019 Global Licensing Survey.We have a Rock On Gold Headphones Stand and Metallica Master of Puppets Wallet to give away!
Lost Universe aims to be the ultimate destination for licensed merchandise and on-trend pop culture items, including first-to-market products and exclusive gifts, gadgets, accessories and collectables.
The new brand is aimed at an audience of pop-culture fans and enthusiasts, as well as more widely at those interested in buying unique gifts, with plans to offer one of the largest collections of licensed merchandise, pop-culture and entertainment items – over 5,000 products are available for launch from the top franchises and brands.
The highly-anticipated online collection includes licensed products from leading franchises like Disney, Universal Pictures, Marvel, Star Wars, Harry Potter, Game of Thrones or Jurassic Park, as well as from brands such as Nintendo, PlayStation, Xbox, Netflix, Ubisoft and more.
The online product range includes:
● A quirky selection of apparel and accessories from T-shirts, sweatshirts and cosplay items, to bags, wallets, keyrings and jewellery.
● Official pop-culture collectables including action figures, pop vinyls, statues, figurines and limited edition coins from cult TV shows, films, gaming and comic books.
● Home decor and soft furnishings such as cushions, prints and posters, bedding and throws, as well as bookends and office accessories.
● The latest gaming tech and accessories, such as retro game consoles, gaming chairs, and merch from fan-favourites Fortnite, Super Mario, Minecraft, or Warhammer 40,000.
● A diverse range of gifts ranging from stationery, mugs, notebooks, to water bottles and advent calendars among many others.
The hottest upcoming limited edition and exclusive products include:
● Jurassic Park Silver Plated Ticket – Limited edition 5,000 worldwide
● Back to the Future Replica Number Plate – Limited edition
● Texas Chainsaw Massacre Necklace - Limited edition 9995
● Super Mario Piranha Plant Desk Lamp – Exclusive
● Marvel Logo Light – Exclusive
The new brand will offer an inclusive environment for pop-culture fans, by creating “Lost Universe Club” – a community led initiative where users can share ideas, interact and benefit from “money can’t buy” experiences, such as exclusive access to industry events, talks, and exclusive products, special competitions and offers.
“We couldn’t be more excited to launch what we hope to be an immersive ‘geekdom’ of cult and trending pop-culture merchandise, and offer the best experience possible to an inclusive community of fans and pop-culture enthusiasts. The team at Lost Universe live and breathe pop-culture and are dedicated to sourcing the most coveted products for our audience. Lost Universe will offer an exciting online experience, where pop-culture fans will be able to find everything they’re after and be the first to know about their favourite film, TV, gaming, comic book or anime merch”, says Fred Prego, Director of Marketing and E-Commerce.
Lost Universe is actively growing its online product range and exploring future plans to open a dedicated pop-up shop in a selected UK location.
