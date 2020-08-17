Win 'Kiss the Sky' by Bad Touch white vinyl & CD

BAD TOUCH: “KISS THE SKY” - NEW ALBUM
New Wave of Classic Rock favourites Bad Touch are pleased to announce the release of their new studio album “Kiss The Sky” released by Marshall Records on Friday 19th June 2020.
The new album is available here
.
Bad Touch’s highly anticipated fourth studio album “Kiss The Sky” was recorded, produced and mixed by Nick Brine at the legendary Rockfield Studios in Monmouth, Wales. The album was mastered by Pete Maher.
“We’re so excited about this recording,” says lead singer Stevie Westwood. “Just to record our songs in such a legendary place as Rockfield was a real buzz. I know it’s a cliché but, in our humble opinion, this is our most exciting recording to date, and we can’t wait to get it out there in front of a crowd.”
“Kiss The Sky” is a no-nonsense rock and roll album at heart. For their fourth album, Bad Touch have stripped everything right back and looked at what the essence of what makes a great album and at the core, great songs. They've stuck to what they do best, which is writing catchy, feel good rock music.
The songs were initially written in their practice studio "The Cabin" in Norfolk where the band feels most comfortable and can focus on the songs without outside world interference. The band have really nailed their sound on this album. When you turn it on you will instantly know it's Bad Touch.
The production side of the album is about capturing the performance within the band themselves and capturing the "moment" and energy the band produce during their live shows. More plugging straight in, turning everything to 10 and going for it.
"It's always hard to recreate the live energy created during a show in the studio, but this time I really think we've nailed it,” says Bad Touch’s guitarist Robert Glendinning.
Continues Glendinning, “We chose Rockfield Studios one obviously for its legendary reputation but two because it’s just like being at home. It’s what we know, being in the countryside and where I feel we are all inspired.”
“Kiss the Sky” is a power-packed album that has the groove with huge chorus hooks, foot stomping guitar riffs and an abundance of energy overflowing within each track. If you want to see what all the fuss is about catch Bad Touch on tour.
“Bad Touch live for being on the road,” adds Westwood. “There’s nothing we love more than giving people an escape from the trials of life and playing our brand of feel-good rock and roll for the soul.”
“As a unit, we plan on hitting the UK hard with regards touring and festivals,” says Westwood. “We were very lucky to do more in Europe throughout 2019, and we hope to continue that trend into this year as well. We’ve got a couple of things in the pipeline, and we are beyond ecstatic to be opening the main stage at Ramblin’ Man Fair. It’s one of our favorite UK festivals, and to think that they’ve put us on the main stage alongside giants like Clutch and Monster Truck is so cool.”
ALBUM TRACKLISTING
CD/Digital
1 Come A Little Closer (3:07)
2 I Get High (3:17)
3 Let Go (4:11)
4 Strut (4:03)
5 I Got The Music In Me (3:38)
6 Can You Save Me? (3:35)
7 Kiss The Sky (3:09)
8 See You Again (4:13)
9 Before I Die (2:27)
10 Read All About It (3:33)
11 Too Much of a Good Thing (2:47)
12 Sun and the Moon (4:02)
13 *Something About Your Kiss (4:10)
Vinyl
Side A – 21.11 minutes
1 Come A Little Closer (3:07)
2 I Get High (3:17)
3 Let Go (4:11)
4 Strut (4:03)
5 I Got The Music In Me (3:38)
6 Can You Save Me? (3:35)
Side B – 23.41 minutes
7 Kiss The Sky (3:09)
8 See You Again (4:13)
9 Before I Die (2:27)
10 Read All About It (3:33)
11 Too Much of a Good Thing (2:47)
12 Sun and the Moon (4:02)
13 *Something About Your Kiss (4:10)
BAND LINE-UP
Stevie Westwood (Vocals)
Rob Glendinning (Guitar)
Daniel Seekings (Guitar)
Michael Bailey (Bass)
