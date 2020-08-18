Win NOW 100 HITS 70s CDs

NOW 100 HITS 70sRRP: £11.99NOW Music’s 100 HITS Series is back and this time the compilation experts have brought the Nation a whopper of a 70s album- 100 classic tracks celebrating a decade that had everything from the outrageous to the experimental: the Divas, the Punks, the Glam Rockers and those Disco queens. It was a time that dazzled, pushed boundaries, embraced performance and created some of music’s most iconic artists and eye-catching moments.Who better to kick us off on our 70s pop journey than one of the most recognizable groups of all time - Queen with Killer Queen while the Kings and Queens of party music, Abba will have us singing along at the tops of our voices to ‘Fernando’. Music legends Earth, Wind & Fire’s Boogie Wonderland will unleash our inner disco fever and Tina Turner’s Proud Mary will have us dancing round the house. Music sensations 10cc, Billy Joel and the Commodores will all help us to reminisce as we sing along with them. The 70’s, from Barry White’s You're The First, The Last, My Everything to Fleetwood Mac’s Don’t Stop, really did have a genre for everyone and paved the way for music todaySo whether you are by yourself or with all your family, let NOW Music help keep you entertained during this lockdown; take a trip down memory lane to the 70s with its floaty frocks and flares; grab your handbag and your glad rags and enjoy!