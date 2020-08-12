Win Shred Kelly ‘Like A Rising Sun’ CDs

SHRED KELLY
‘LIKE A RISING SUN’
Album Released: 3rd July
Shred Kelly release their brand new album ‘Like A Rising Sun’ on 3rd July via Devil Duck Records. The lead track from the album ‘Dead Leaves’ was released on last month which the band said “is a sombre reflection on our social connections online. Our online experiences are half ‘Instagram happy,’ seen in the shadow of dire warnings of what’s happening in the world around us.”
The alternative folk rock band emerged from the heart of the Canadian Rockies in 2009. The five piece consist of Tim Newton, Sage McBride, Jordan Vlasschaert, Ty West & Ryan Mildenberger. Over the past decade the band have taken their highly energetic live show from humble beginnings on the Canadian ski-town circuit to the international stage. The band’s striking and energy-packed sound has evolved from their eclectic musical influences and their unique experiences as individuals. Their progressive pairing of acoustic instrumentation with electric counterparts, harmonies, and driving rhythm, continues to develop and reach new heights.
Their fifth album ‘Like A Rising Sun’ was produced by Nygel Asselin and mixed by Ben Kaplan and is their most raw autobiography to date. This album is an honest reflection of band members personal experiences of starting a family, losing a loved one, and finally coming out on the other side, forever changed. With such upheaval comes an outpouring of explosive, fast-paced anthemic acoustic rock and in turn they have produced their best work to date.
Over the years, Shred Kelly has had the opportunity to perform across Canada and internationally at festivals such as Reeperbahn Festival, Australian Music Week, Folk Alliance, SXSW, Winnipeg Folk Festival, Ottawa Bluesfest, Mariposa Folk Festival, SKOOKUM Festival and Kaslo Jazz Etc Festival.
ALBUM TRACK LISTING: Pre-save album here
1. Rising Sun
2. Roman Candle Eyes
3. Dead Leaves
4. Take Me Home
5. You Almost Meant The World To Me
6. The Hill
7. Looking For
8. Underground
9. Long Way From Your Heart
10. On The Horizon
