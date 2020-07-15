Win Rock 'n' Roll Mayhem 1970 Books

Picture yourself in the early 70s, enjoying long hot summers whilst listening to your favourite bands. This was the era of Rock 'n' Roll music with artists such as Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin and Led Zeppelin cementing themselves as the iconic legends we still know and love today. All this and more is recounted in the new novel by Stella Ralfini entitled Rock 'n' Roll Mayhem 1970.Rock 'n' Roll Mayhem 1970 transports the reader back to London in 1970, inviting them to share fashionista Laura’s journey as she lands the job of managing small time rock band ‘Streetcrash’ and her relationship with the lead singer, Monster. With the 70s notorious for sex, drugs and alcohol, Laura soon realises that her life has become a tornado that she can't control and she finds herself way out of her depth.For the past 35 years, the book's author has carved out a career as an internationally renowned natural health and beauty professional, but between 1970-1973, Stella was employed as a PA to the Rolling Stones. This colourful period of her life acted as an inspiration for Rock 'n' Roll Mayhem 1970, and although the novel is fictional, many of the larger than life characters are based on well known music icons; some of the accounts mirror real life events too.In conjunction with the release of Rock 'n' Roll Mayhem 1970, Stella is also launching a humanitarian project she hopes to complete by the end of 2020. Stella is donating part of the profits from the book towards a much needed water tank, that will bare Hendrix’s name for an African village where children are in dire need.Furthermore, Stella plans to host ‘Hippie Love Picnic and Help Africa‘. Organised as a tribute to Jimi Hendrix himself, the free to attend event is due to take place on the anniversary of his death, 19th September 2020. Held in Hyde Park, Stella hopes this will be the biggest Hippie Love event that London has seen since the seventies.‘"Monster looked around the room as though someone else was speaking through my mouth. ‘And that seeing me in this mini, which was supposed to have matching leggings that laddered so I had to take off, that I am probably the last person you would imagine as your manager.’ Monster glanced at Tate and shook his head to let him know he had no idea what I was talking about. ‘Yes, your manager,’ I said to clarify matters. ‘I have a deal you shouldn’t refuse because it’s a free three month trial offer - and I have the experience to get you signed to a major record label.’"Rock 'n' Roll Mayhem 1970 £9.99Available worldwide on Amazonand through major bookstores