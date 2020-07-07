Win NOW That’s What I Call Music! 105 CDs

NOW Music App Release Date: 01 May 2020
Physical & Digital Release Date: 08 May 2020
NOW 105, £12.99: here
NOW 5, £7.99: here
The UK is a nation of music lovers and now, more than ever before, music is a vital tool for keeping us entertained during lockdown whilst we help prevent the spread of coronavirus. To help keep us dancing round the living room, singing in the kitchen and smiling round the supermarket, the team at NOW Music have been concocting ways for lovers of all genres and decades to listen to the music they love during these unprecedented times.
Since the 1980s, NOW Music has been relied upon to compile the very best pop hits and after postponing the release of NOW 105, due to COVID-19, NOW Music has resumed normal service. For the first time ever NOW 105 will be available exclusively via the NOW Music App on the 1st May, followed by the physical CD and digital release on the 8th May, alongside the original eighties NOW 5 album.
In addition, the NOW Music App has launched its free ad-funded service giving everyone the opportunity to access: all the compilation albums (including NOW 105), NOW Radio and playlists such as Singalong 90s, Shower Songs and Walk With Attitude, all for free.
As always, NOW 105 has all the current chart toppers, including: The Weeknd’s Blinding Lights, Dua Lipa’s Don’t Start Now and Harry Styles’ Adore You. Comedy genius Matt Lucas makes his first NOW appearance with his hit song Thank You Baked Potato helping us to remember the lockdown rules. Alternatively, if you want to take a trip down memory lane NOW 5 will have you enjoying classic hits such as Duran Duran’s A View To Kill, Katrina & The Waves’ Walking On Sunshine and Simple Minds’ Don't You (Forget About Me).
On top of that the NOW Music Quiz is up and running on the website; download the free quiz and test your music knowledge with rounds from the 70s to the 20s. Play with your housemates or log onto zoom and play with friends and family, or test yourself, extra points given for fancy dress.
So, whether you have been furloughed, trying to work from home, going for your daily exercise or trying desperately hard to be the best schoolteacher, let NOW Music help to lift your mood and entertain you.
