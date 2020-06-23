Win Eurovision 2020: A Tribute To The Artists And Songs 2xCDs

EUROVISION 2020
A TRIBUTE TO THE ARTISTS AND SONGS
Digital and 2CD release date: 15th May
Pre-order link here
.
Eurovision may be cancelled this year, but the show must go on!
Luckily for Eurovision fans, all 41 songs will be available on EUROVISION 2020 – The Album - which is released on May 15th On UMC Records.
From the UK’s hopeful James Newman to Daði Freyr, the quirky Icelandic entry which had already gained many fans on social media, fans of the contest will be able to recreate the extravaganza in their own homes (well, sort of).
However, in the absence of the full contest, the European Broadcasting Union are excited to confirm they will be producing a new show, 'Eurovision: Europe Shine A Light', to air in place of the Grand Final on Saturday 16 May.
Eurovision: Europe Shine A Light will honour all 41 songs, in a non-competitive format, as well as providing plenty of surprises for fans and viewers at home.
The show also intends to bring together 2020’s artists, from their locations across Europe, in a performance of a past Eurovision hit, with unifying lyrics appropriate for the current situation we find ourselves in.
Well-known Eurovision artists from recent years will also be invited to participate in linking Europe through other familiar songs from the past, performed in iconic European locations.
Jon Ola Sand, Executive Supervisor of the Contest on behalf of the EBU, said: "Sadly there will be no Eurovision Song Contest this year. Instead, we intend to unite Europe on 16 May with a unique prime-time TV programme. We are encouraging all broadcasters who were due to take part in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, and EBU Members in other countries, to air this show in the spirit of unity and togetherness."
The impact of the coronavirus, and the measures taken to contain it, resulted in the unfortunate cancellation of The Eurovision Song Contest 2020, It is the first time the EBU had to cancel the competition.
The Eurovision Song Contest was established a decade after the Second World War with the aim to bring Europe closer together through music. Over the last decades, the competition has opened itself up to new countries, new talent and new technology. 200 million viewers make the Eurovision Song Contest the world’s biggest TV Music show of the year. But it is much more than just a show, and millions of people listen to the music all through the year.
The 41 songs are:
Disc 1
1. Fall From The Sky - Arilena Ara – Albania
2. Chains On You - Athena Manoukian - Armenia
3. Alive - Vincent Bueno – Austria
4. Don't Break Me - Montaigne - Australia
5. Cleopatra - Efendi – Azerbaijan
6. Release Me - Hooverphonic – Belgium
7. Tears Getting Sober - VICTORIA - Bulgaria
8. Da Vidna - VAL – Belarus
9. Répondez-moi - Gjon's Tears - Switzerland
10. Running - Sandro – Cyprus
11. Kemama - Benny Cristo Czech Republic
12. Violent Thing - Ben Dolic – Germany
13. YES - Ben & Tan – Denmark
14. What Love Is - Uku Suviste – Estonia
15. Universo - Blas Cantó – Spain
16. Looking Back - Aksel – Finland
17. The Best in Me - Tom Leeb – France
18. My Last Breath - James Newman - United Kingdom
19. Take Me As I Am - Tornike Kipiani – Georgia
20. SUPERG!RL - Stefanίa – Greece
21. Divlji vjetre - Damir Kedžo - Croatia
DISC 2
1. Story Of My Life - Lesley Roy – Ireland
2. Feker Libi - Eden Alene – Israel
3. Think About Things - Daði Freyr – Iceland
4. Fai Rumore - Diodato – Italy
5. On Fire - The Roop - Lithuania
6. Still Breathing - Samanta Tīna – Latvia
7. Prison - Natalia Gordienko – Moldova
8. You - Vasil - North Macedonia
9. All Of My Love - Destiny – Malta
10. Grow - Jeangu Macrooy - The Netherlands
11. Attention - Ulrikke – Norway
12. Empires - Alicja – Poland
13. Medo De Sentir - Elisa – Portugal
14. Alcohol You - Roxen – Romania
15. Hasta La Vista - Hurricane – Serbia
16. Uno - Little Big – Russia
17. Move - The Mamas – Sweden
18. Voda - Ana Soklič – Slovenia
19. Freaky! - Senhit - San Marino
