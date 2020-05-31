Win Claudette’s Miraculous Motown Adventure Books

In this fun, illustrated picture book, Little Claudette lives in the magic kingdom of Motown, where all the happy children sing and dance in the streets. One day, an angry witch casts a spell, and the kingdom descends into dark silence. Unhappy and bored, Claudette finds a box of Miracles in her attic. Inside are four little fellows—Smokey, Bobby, Ronnie, and Pete—who sing music so sweet. Claudette and the Miracles begin to sing together, but will it be enough to bring light and laughter back to the kingdom of Motown?