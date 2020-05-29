Win Steady Rollin' Train Survival Pack

Pack includes: A stress ball, snack bar, tote bag and a train keyring with a torch, 2 t-shirts, CDs and stickers.Steady Rollin is the long-overdue return to the powerful combination of blues, rock and story-telling lyrics which characterised such musical behemoths as Led Zeppelin and Cream. Comprising Benjamin Andrade (drums/backing vocals); Gerardo Pardo (bass) and Fernando Poma on guitar and lead vocals. They have already captured the hearts of minds of audiences across their native El Salvador and now look to spread their message to the rest of the world. The first single from the forthcoming album, Love & Loss, is When Judgement Comes, a thrilling glimpse at a trio who only ever perform live, even in the studio. The Steady Rollin’ train will be pulling into a station near you before you know it…Love & Loss is the first full release from Steady Rollin’, 10 tracks which tell love-related stories from Fernando’s real-life experiences to a musical backing which twists between emotional blues; agile, sinewous rock and a squall of alternative power. Fernando Poma has played music for as long as he can remember, moving on from the drums as a young child through to an obsessive fascination for guitars which still exists today. Though he has been hugely successful in business, it is music which has always been his calling, a passion which is tangible in every song he performs.Benjamin Andrade’s interest in music started back in 1994 when he started listening to Led Zeppelin, Rush, Metallica and other rock bands. His talent has driven him to stablish several successful music bands, such as Kroma, Ultraviolet and Alter Ego. Nowadays, he is committed to Steady Rollin’ and to his role as Yamaha Music’s official drumming representative for El Salvador. Gerardo Pardo is a professional bass and guitar player, adding expertise and a melancholic note to Steady Rollin’s compositions.