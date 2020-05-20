Win The Touring Musician's Survival Guide Book

Being a musician may be fun, but it isn’t easy. It’s a career of highs, lows, rags, riches and a chance to see some of the world’s most unique places. Just ask Ross Craib, whose career has taken him on ten international tours, put him in front of millions on TV and seen him grace stages in the world’s most prestigious venues.
Craib has seen a lot and, in his new book, he guides any musician through life on tour, so they can find their own success.
Synopsis of ‘The Touring Musician's Survival Guide’:
Written by professional musician, Ross Craib (dodie, Gabrielle Aplin), The concept behind The Touring Musician's Survival Guide is to educate younger, aspiring or existing musicians about the realities of a life on tour; what to expect, to watch out for, to maintain, to do, to learn...all with the aim of making them a more well-rounded, equipped and employable musician in today's industry.
Having embarked on 10+ International tours, Ross felt it was time to share some of his experiences and stories from the road that could benefit other musicians about to take the leap into professional music with aspirations of touring.
Welcome to a very honest publication about the challenges and expectations of a musician on tour and the complex relationships and situations you may come across.
“This is a very honest guide about the opportunities and expectations musicians need to consider in 2020,” explains the author. “Whether they’re currently studying music with hopes of being on tour one day, or if they’re a successful musician looking to elevate their career by taking it on the road. I hold nothing back in this book, with everything based on personal experience.”
Continuing, “I’ve also been lucky enough to collaborate with other touring professionals, who share their wisdom through many advice columns. This is the real deal; stuff you won’t be taught at university, yet vital knowledge to make you more employable, keep your income sustainable and fight against the mental health struggles the industry often breeds. But it’s also good for curious non-musicians, too. If you’ve ever wondered what the inside of a tour bus looks like, or how artists find their bands – pick up a copy!”
‘The Touring Musician's Survival Guide’ is available now via Craib's website:
www.rosscraibdrums.com/ttmsg
Buy it on Amazon
About the Author:
Arriving in London to study music in 2010, professional musician Ross Craib immersed himself in the London music scene. He has since climbed the ranks and 9 years on, boasts an impressive CV having performed on a Top 5 Official UK Album, 4 BBC Radio 1 singles, The Graham Norton Show, Main Stages at some of the worlds biggest festivals and opening the Olympics Ceremony in London 2012. WE have three copies to give away!
