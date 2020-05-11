Win Allusinlove T-Shirt and hand sprayed Vinyl

Yorkshire four piece Allusinlove are releasing a brand new video for their single ‘MyCat’ on Wednesday 11th March.‘MyCat’ is a fan favourite track, and the B-Side to the band’s most recent, socio-politically charged single ‘Just Like Hell’ which dropped earlier this year.The video for ‘MyCat' is comprised of live footage since the band’s inception, and captures the visceral energy of their live shows.‘Just Like Hell’ and ‘MyCat’ are available on a limited edition spray paint 7” vinyl available here: https://allusinlove.com/Allusinlove are Jason Moules (vocals/guitar), Drey Pavlovic (guitar), Jemal Malki (bass) and Connor Fisher-Atack (drums). Born in the summer of 2012, the band were driven together by their outcast working class upbringings and steadfast miner-like work ethic, with a shared ambition to create a sound that was uniquely theirs - influenced by a hodgepodge of sounds ranging from Bjork, Deftones, Pearl Jam and Blur. The four-piece have been aboard their own seven year rollercoaster which has taken them through a name change, highs, low and hard knocks, and from pub gigs to playing arenas. All the while they’ve been evolving and honing away, finally emerging with a sound that unites their early post-grunge hard rock and more recent walls of psychedelic sound. As frontman Jason puts it, “We’re difficult to pigeonhole, but I see that as a good thing, not a bad thing. If something sparks creativity, you should chase it, and that’s what we’ve done.”2019 marked the most successful summer of their careers touring arenas around Europe with the likes of Skunk Anansie and Muse, and appearances at festivals including Download, The Great Escape, Reading & Leeds as well as extensive radio support from Annie Mac, Jack Saunders, Huw Stevens and Daniel P Carter.