Win Hush Village Festival Tickets

THE HUSH VILLAGE FESTIVAL RETURNS FOR 2020
The Hush Village Festival is back for 2020 and they are upping their game to make it bigger, better and more immersive for their party goers. Same place, hotter date and more room!
In 2019 the new festival saw over 1,000 of its party goers get involved and take in the July sun on Cosedale Farm, Cuffley. Good news for the team behind it:
‘It was after 7 years of national and international events, the Hush team decided it was time to up the levels and The Hush Village Festival was born’.
The Hush Village Festival is back for its second year and is proud to announce phase 1 line up which includes:
DARRELL PRIVETT HVNT
JACK CAV O’NEIL MCDOWALL SAM LASHMAR
More to be announced.To enter simply name one artist on our new Tickets Directory.
Just send your ANSWER on an email with HUSH VILLAGE FESTIVAL in the subject line to comps@music-news.com please include your NAME, EMAIL, ADDRESS & TWITTER HANDLE (if available).
It's that simple! Best of luck!
