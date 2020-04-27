Win M People 'Renaissance' 9 CD and 2 DVD set

Edsel and Demon Music Group presents…
M People
Renaissance
9 CD and 2 DVD set
Features over 100 tracks including remixes by Frankie Knuckles and David Morales, previously unreleased live footage and a 42 page colour booklet
On 6th March, Edsel and Demon Music Group will release the first ever career-spanning box set by one of the most successful groups of the 1990s.
M People was founded by former Quando Quango member (who were signed to Factory Records) and original Haçienda DJ, Mike Pickering (keyboards, programming). He was joined by Paul Heard (also on keyboards and programming, formerly of acid jazz band Ace of Clubs), percussionist Shovell (formerly of collective Natural Life), and singer of acclaimed soul band Hot House, Heather Small.
Signing to Deconstruction, the band’s first release in early 1991 was a white label of ‘Colour My Life’ (which went on to be their second single). The acclaimed underground track was followed by their first single proper, ‘How Can I Love You More?’ (released again in early 1993, with several new remixes – included here – it charted at no.8).
Both songs featured on the band’s debut album Northern Soul, which was released at the end of 1991. It established the group’s distinctive fusion of dance-pop, house and soul and ushered in their ascendancy through club land.
Following the Top 10 success of the re-release of ‘How Can I Love You More?’, M People’s imperial phase began. Their next seven singles were all Top 10 hits, with the unstoppable ‘Moving On Up’ reaching no.2 and becoming an international smash.
That single, along with ‘One Night In Heaven’, ‘Renaissance’ and ‘Don’t Look Any Further’, were all featured on the band’s most second album, 1993’s Elegant Slumming. Charting at no.2 and spending an extraordinary 87 weeks in Top 75, the album went on to win the prestigious Mercury Music Prize the following year and the same year several of the tracks were no.1s on the Billboard Hot Dance Club chart.
At the end of 1994 M People released the album Bizarre Fruit. Charting at no.4 in the UK and spawning the Top 10 hits ‘Sight For Sore Eyes’, ‘Search For The Hero’ and ‘Open Up Your Heart’, the album went on to sale 1.1 million copies worldwide and was certified 3x Platinum in the UK.
After the closure of Deconstruction, M People founded their own label – M People Records – to release their final album, 1997’s Fresco. Along with Elegant Slumming it was their highest UK charting album, reaching no.2. Again, the band achieved Top 10 single successes with ‘Just For You’ and ‘Angel St’.
In 1998 the band released their fifth album, a compilation entitled The Best of M People. It contained three new tracks (‘Testify’, ‘Dreaming’ and a cover of the Doobie Brothers classic, ‘What a Fool Believes’). The album peaked at no.2 in UK and went on to sell 1.75 million copies.
M People were not only one of the most successful dance acts of the 1990s but of all time. As well as a winning the Mercury Music Prize, they also were awarded two BRIT Awards and sold 11 million albums.
The Renaissance box set’s 9 CD set includes all four original albums, each accompanied by a compendium disc of remixes, many of which are rare and collectable. The ninth disc features 10 separate remixes by Frankie Knuckles and David Morales. The DVDs feature all the group’s iconic promo videos and energized live footage (some previously unreleased) from 1993, 1994 and 1996.
Tracklistings:
CD1– NORTHERN SOUL
1. Colour My Life (Perfecto Mix)
2. How Can I Love You More?
3. Inner City Cruise
4. It’s Your World
5. Sexual Freedom
6. Kiss It Better
7. Tumbling Down
8. Landscape Of Love
9. Life
10. Someday
11. Excited (M People Master Mix)
12. Man Smart
13. Platini
CD2 – NORTHERN SOUL – REMIXES
1. How Can I Love You More? (Sasha’s Master Mix)
2. Someday (Sasha’s Full Master)
3. How Can I Love You More? (Edit)
4. Colour My Life (Edit)
5. Someday (Edit)
6. Excited (Radio Edit)
7. Colour My Life (Original Mix)
8. Excited (M People Remix)
9. Someday (Part One)
10. Colour My Life (Part One)
11. Excited (Judge Jules Remix)
12. How Can I Love You More? (Sasha’s Ambient Dub)
13. Someday (Sasha’s Dub)
14. Colour My Life (DJ’s Rule Mix)
15. Excited (MK T Mix)
16. How Can I Love You More? (Sasha’s QAT Mix)
CD3 – ELEGANT SLUMMING
1. One Night In Heaven
2. Moving On Up
3. Renaissance
4. You Just Have To Be There
5. Love Is In My Soul
6. Don’t Look Any Further
7. Natural Thing
8. Little Packet
9. La Vida Loca
10. Melody Of Life
11. One Night In Heaven (Hi Gloss Mix)
12. Renaissance (M People Master Mix)
13. Moving On Up (Tee’s Freeze Mix)
14. Don’t Look Any Further (Danny D Mix)
CD4 – ELEGANT SLUMMING - REMIXES
1. One Night In Heaven (Master Edit)
2. Moving On Up (M People Master Edit)
3. Don’t Look Any Further (M People Master Edit)
4. Renaissance (Radio Mix)
5. One Night In Heaven (K-Klass Klub Mix)
6. Moving On Up (NY Underground Mix)
7. Renaissance (Roger S Revelation Mix)
8. One Night In Heaven (The Chicken Head Mix)
9. Moving On Up (MK Mix)
10. Renaissance (John Digweed's 4AM Mix)
11. One Night In Heaven (Pharmacy Dub)
12. Moving On Up (Roger's Harddub)
13. Renaissance (The S-Man’s Dub Lift)
14. One Night In Heaven (M People Dub)
CD5 – BIZARRE FRUIT
1. Sight For Sore Eyes
2. Search For The Hero
3. Open Your Heart
4. Love Rendezvous
5. Precious Pearl
6. Sugar Town
7. Walk Away
8. Drive Time
9. Padlock
10. … And Finally
11. Itchycoo Park (M People Master Mix)
12. Search For The Hero (M People Master Mix)
13. Love Rendezvous (M People Master Mix)
14. Search For The Hero (Dave Hall Remix) [aka ‘US Remix by David “Jam” Hall’]
CD6 – BIZARRE FRUIT – REMIXES
1. Sight For Sore Eyes (Radio Mix)
2. Open Your Heart (Radio Mix)
3. Search For The Hero (Radio Mix)
4. Love Rendezvous (Radio Mix)
5. Itchycoo Park (Radio Edit)
6. Sight For Sore Eyes (Lee Marrow Remix)
7. Love Rendezvous (Paul Masterson Mix) aka (Wand’s Uptight Mix)
8. Padlock (Junior Vasquez Tribal Vocal)
9. Open Your Heart (Luvdup Double Bangin' Dub) aka (Luvdup Dub)
10. Itchycoo Park (Hed Boys Post-Op Mix)
11. Love Rendezvous (Uno Clio Vocal Mix)
12. Open Your Heart (Armand’s Sour Cream Mix)
13. Sight For Sore Eyes (E-Smoove Dub Mix)
CD7 – FRESCO
1. Just For You
2. Fantasy Island
3. Never Mind Love
4. Last Night 10,000
5. Smile
6. Red Flower Sunset
7. Angel Street
8. Lonely
9. Rhythm And Blues
10. Believe It
11. Bohemia
12. Avalon
13. Testify (Radio Edit)
14. Dreaming
15. What A Fool Believes (Full-Length Version)
16. Baby Don’t Change Your Mind (Live)
CD8 – FRESCO - REMIXES
1. Just For You (Radio Edit)
2. Fantasy Island (Radio Edit)
3. Angel Street (Radio Edit)
4. Dreaming (Radio Edit)
5. Testify (Rae & Christian Remix)
6. Just For You (MM’s R&B Edit)
7. Fantasy Island (D-Influence Dimensional Mix)
8. Angel Street (Joey Negro’s Extended Disco Mix)
9. Dreaming (Genius 3 Underground Mix)
10. Fantasy Island (M+S Fantasy Klub Mix)
11. Just For You (Way Out West Remix)
12. Testify (Pablo’s Dub)
13. Dreaming (Jimmy Gomez 6AM Dub)
CD 9
THE FRANKIE KNUCKLES & DAVID MORALES MIXES
1. Itchycoo Park (Morales Classic Club Mix)
2. Just For You (Frankie’s Sanctified Anthem)
3. Fantasy Island (Classic Mix)
4. Dreaming (Morales Mix)
5. One Night In Heaven (The Heavenly Club Mix)
6. Fantasy Island (Def Club Mix)
7. Just For You (Hipshakers’ Delight)
8. Itchycoo Park (Morales Beat Of Dubs)
9. Dreaming (Morales King Dub)
10. One Night In Heaven (The Late Night Dub)
DVD 1 – PROMO VIDEOS
1. How Can I Love You More?
2. Colour My Life
3. Someday
4. Excited
5. One Night In Heaven
6. Moving On Up
7. Don't Look Any Further
8. Renaissance
9. Sight For Sore Eyes
10. Open Your Heart
11. Search For The Hero
12. Love Rendezvous
13. Itchycoo Park
14. Just For You
15. Fantasy Island
16. Angel Street
17. Testify
18. Dreaming
19. How Can I Love You More? (1993 Version)
20. Excited (US Version)
21. Open Your Heart (US Version)
22. Excited (MK Mix)
23. One Night In Heaven (Morales Mix)
24. Coming Home (Mike, Paul and Shovell in conversation, 2018)
DVD 2 – LIVE
Live at the Manchester Academy 1993
1. Moving On Up
2. Natural Thing
3. Love Is In My Soul
4. Someday
5. 1993 Interview (part 1/ 2/3/4)
Come Again Live In Manchester 1994
1. Opening Montage
2. Love Rendezvous
3. Excited
4. Drive Time
5. Colour My Life
6. Walk Away
7. Little Packet
8. One Night In Heaven
9. Sight for Sore Eyes
10. Moving On Up
The Crowd Are On The Pitch: Live at Old Trafford 1996
1. Sight For Sore Eyes
2. Moving On Up
3. Search For The Hero
4. Itchycoo Park
